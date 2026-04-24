Raiders Day 2 NFL Draft Big Board: Live Look at Top Options

It's been well-established for months now, but the Las Vegas Raiders have officially selected quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Raiders exited the first night of the draft with their future franchise quarterback in place, a sentence that Raiders fans have been dying to say for years. While that was an expected, rudimentary outcome, Thursday night brought us multiple twists and turns . It also left the Raiders some intriguing options heading into Day 2, with several first-round-caliber prospects still on the board after the top 32 selections.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) scrambles past Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) and linebacker Arvell Reese (8) during the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. Ohio State lost 13-10. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here are the best remaining prospects for the Raiders to consider on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday night, with rounds two and three being solidified by the end of the night.

Below, we're tracking the best prospects who are realistic options for Las Vegas' front office to take into account heading into the second round. The Raiders' needs are spread out across the board, so Spytek should consider everything, other than quarterback, obviously.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Day 2 Big Board: Top 25

1. Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State 2. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee 3. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo 4. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee 5. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington 6. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson 7. Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech 8. D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana 9. CJ Allen, LB, Georgia 10. Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas 11. T.J. Parker, Edge, Clemson 12. Cashius Howell. Edge, Texas A&M 13. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech 14. Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina 15. Christen Miller, DT, Georgia 16. Zion Young, Edge, Missouri 17. R Mason Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma 18. Gabe Jacas, Edge, Illinois 19. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama 20. Treydan Stukes, S, Arizona 21. Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson 22. Keionte Scott, CB, Miami 23. Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati 24. Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M 25. Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cornerbacks

1. Jermod McCoy, Tennessee 2. Colton Hood, Tennessee

3. Avieon Terrell, Clemson 4. D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana 5. Brandon Cisse, South Carolina 6. Keionte Scott, Miami

Oct 10, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates a touchdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver

1. Denzel Boston, Washington 2. Germie Benard, Alabama 3. Antonio Williams, Clemson

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (DL21) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Defensive Tackle

1. Kayden McDonald, Ohio State 2. Lee Hunter, Texas Tech 3. Christen Miller, Georgia

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates with defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) after an interception against Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Safety

1. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo 2. Treydan Stukes, Arizona

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Missouri defensive lineman Zion Young (DL63) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Edge

1. T.J. Parker, Clemson 2. Cashius Howell, Texas A&M 3. Zion Young, Missouri 4. R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma 5. Gabe Jacas, Illinois

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) blocks the rush during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Offensive Line

1. Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

2. Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon