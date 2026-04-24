Raiders Day 2 NFL Draft Big Board: Live Look at Top Options
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It's been well-established for months now, but the Las Vegas Raiders have officially selected quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
The Raiders exited the first night of the draft with their future franchise quarterback in place, a sentence that Raiders fans have been dying to say for years. While that was an expected, rudimentary outcome, Thursday night brought us multiple twists and turns. It also left the Raiders some intriguing options heading into Day 2, with several first-round-caliber prospects still on the board after the top 32 selections.
Here are the best remaining prospects for the Raiders to consider on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday night, with rounds two and three being solidified by the end of the night.
Below, we're tracking the best prospects who are realistic options for Las Vegas' front office to take into account heading into the second round. The Raiders' needs are spread out across the board, so Spytek should consider everything, other than quarterback, obviously.
Raiders Day 2 Big Board: Top 25
1. Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State 2. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee 3. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo 4. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee 5. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington 6. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson 7. Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech 8. D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana 9. CJ Allen, LB, Georgia 10. Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas 11. T.J. Parker, Edge, Clemson 12. Cashius Howell. Edge, Texas A&M 13. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech 14. Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina 15. Christen Miller, DT, Georgia 16. Zion Young, Edge, Missouri 17. R Mason Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma 18. Gabe Jacas, Edge, Illinois 19. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama 20. Treydan Stukes, S, Arizona 21. Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson 22. Keionte Scott, CB, Miami 23. Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati 24. Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M 25. Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon
Cornerbacks
1. Jermod McCoy, Tennessee 2. Colton Hood, Tennessee
3. Avieon Terrell, Clemson 4. D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana 5. Brandon Cisse, South Carolina 6. Keionte Scott, Miami
Wide Receiver
1. Denzel Boston, Washington 2. Germie Benard, Alabama 3. Antonio Williams, Clemson
Defensive Tackle
1. Kayden McDonald, Ohio State 2. Lee Hunter, Texas Tech 3. Christen Miller, Georgia
Safety
1. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo 2. Treydan Stukes, Arizona
Edge
1. T.J. Parker, Clemson 2. Cashius Howell, Texas A&M 3. Zion Young, Missouri 4. R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma 5. Gabe Jacas, Illinois
Offensive Line
1. Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
2. Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.