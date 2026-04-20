How Dexter Lawrence Trade to Bengals Affects Raiders

It is officially draft week, as the 2026 NFL Draft is kicking off Thursday, and the Las Vegas Raiders are undoubtedly selecting former Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick.

As usual, there are plenty of storylines heading into each and every draft, but at times, unforeseen deals transpire in the days leading up to the highly anticipated event. That was certainly the case on Saturday night, as the New York Giants dealt defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals for the No. 10 pick. The 28-year-old defensive lineman would later sign a one-year, $28 million extension, locking him for the next three seasons in Cincinnati.

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) guestures during the first quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While the Bengals overpaid for an aging, expensive player, surrendering a top-10 pick with five years of controlled financial flexibility, this transaction had a ripple effect, with the Raiders being affected by this deal. Here are a couple of reasons why this is the case.

Las Vegas Loses Out on Acquiring Defensive Star

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After reaching an impasse with the Giants in contract negotiations, Lawrence requested a trade. The two sides reengaged in conversations days later, but no progress was made. With Mendoza - who will be playing on a cheap quarterback contract for the foreseeable future - the Raiders possess the cap space to pursue expensive players in the trade market.

Las Vegas was listed as a potential suitor for Lawrence, who would have made an immeasurable impact on the defense. Now, the Raiders never seemed to have a legitimate shot, as the Bengals gave up a premier draft selection to acquire the star defensive tackle. Lawrence's evaluation equates to a late first-, early second-round pick, and Las Vegas could have theoretically coughed up the No. 36 pick for Lawrence's services.

Additional Competition for Defensive Tackle

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Suddenly, the Giants are in need of a defensive tackle, and they and the Raiders are back-to-back picks in the second round. Las Vegas owns the No. 36 pick while New York is slated with the No. 37 pick. The Raiders could consider other positions at this spot, including wide receiver and offensive line, but if general manager John Spytek is leaning toward defensive tackle, he must look over his shoulder, as the Giants could be targeting defensive line as well.

This could alter Spytek's strategy and force him to trade up to ensure he lands a defensive tackle, if that's the preferred target at this spot. The Giants could also move up the board to replace Lawrence. Peter Woods and Caleb Banks are each candidates to slip into the second round, which would increase the likelihood of trade buzz early on Day 2 of the draft.