Why Raiders Knowing Direction of No. 1 Pick Is Advantageous

By now, anyone who follows the NFL knows that the Las Vegas Raiders will be selecting former Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

While drafting from the top spot in the draft indicates that an organization is in turmoil, which was certainly the case last season, the Raiders are in an advantageous spot and have set themselves up for a potential turnaround in the near future.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With that being said, here are a few reasons why Las Vegas, knowing that Mendoza is the pick for several months, has put them in a strong position heading into the draft .

Clear Image for Head Coach

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At the end of the season, teams with a head coach vacancy race to market and pursue as many candidates as possible. Yes, the Raiders were part of this process, but with an incoming rookie quarterback and Tom Brady as part of the ownership, they were able to stay idle and let the rest of the head coaching positions fill.

In fact, Las Vegas was one of the last teams to finalize a head coach hire, and quite frankly, it may have landed the best candidate on the market.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak was one of the most sought-after coaches on the market, but the Raiders' financial flexibility, with presumably a rookie quarterback entering the equation, provided the best opportunity to replicate Kubiak's success in Seattle, which built a Super Bowl-caliber roster around a bargain contract at quarterback.

Ability To Spend Aggressively in Free Agency

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates with Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) and Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the New York Jets at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

When an entire organization from top to bottom understands the plan with the first overall pick, specifically when it's a quarterback, it opens up every possibility across the roster. The Raiders entered the offseason with $90 million in cap space and splurged to address glaring issues across the roster.

Las Vegas made several notable signings, including Tyler Linderbaum, Kwity Paye, Nakobe Dean, and Quay Walker. The Raiders may be in the midst of a rebuild, but the process can be expedited by the number of marquee players brought in during free agency.

Head Start on Draft Evaluations

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Unlike every other team in the league, the Raiders do not have multiple options to consider in the first round. Because of this, general manager John Spytek and the rest of the front office have been able to evaluate and scout players slated for the ensuing rounds.

Of course, the Raiders are going to do their homework on every pick, and of course it is tough to predict how the board will shake out, but they should feel confident about how they will operate with their second-round pick (No. 36). Not only is this true because of internal discussions, but also similarly to the hiring period, Las Vegas has been able to sit back and assess other teams' plans in the late-first and early-second round, giving them a better read on what to expect.