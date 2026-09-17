Raiders Musings: Truth About Maxx Crosby-Rams Trade Rumor

HENDERSON, Nev.—As the Las Vegas Raiders head to Los Angeles to battle the Chargers (0-1) in an AFC West divisional battle this weekend, they may be underdogs, but they are going with an upset on their mind.

SoFi Stadium is a beautiful complex, and when the Raiders play there, it is the equivalent of a home game for the Silver and Black, as their celebrated fans, who view their fandom as a way of life, show up in massive numbers to support their team.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Thursday Raiders Musings

Moving forward, every Thursday, I am going to share with you my musings on the team and organization as the Raider Nation prepares for another big week in this Raiders rebuild.

Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Let’s Discuss the Elephant in the Room

On Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Rams inquired about superstar DE Maxx Crosby's availability, but Crosby allegedly turned that trade down.

From @NFLGameDay Morning: Maxx Crosby will play for the #Raiders today because he told teams he did not want to be traded; Plus, #Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr, unlikely to play today, could be traded in-season. pic.twitter.com/A378blbCtc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2026

I want to make this clear: the Raiders ARE NOT shopping Crosby, nor is he ASKING to be traded, but I can tell you the Rams never approached Crosby about a trade, so he couldn’t have turned it down.

Chip Kelly 2.0?

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh stands on the field with offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I have never hidden my respect for the Harbaugh family. Not just John, Jim, and Coach (Jack), but their families too. My relationship goes back to the late 1980s, and they are not only great people but also some of the most brilliant football minds I have ever spoken to.

That said, watching film of the Chargers' opening-week loss to the Cardinals was fascinating. The defensive and special teams errors were player errors. The scheme was excellent, but the offense looked discombobulated and, frankly, unlike anything I have ever seen from a Harbaugh-led team.

Las Vegas Raiders OC Chip Kelly | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

On more than one occasion, it looked like multiple players weren't on the same page.

I expect their defense and special teams to improve, but that offense better get fixed quickly, or they are primed for a Raiders upset win on Sunday.

Butler Doing Butler Things

Adam Butler is known and respected around the NFL for his gap integrity. On two occasions, he forced Malik Willis to alter a play with superb play. It won’t show up on a stat sheet, but he played a very good game, and if this were hockey or basketball, he would have had two assists on big plays.

I have said for a few years that Butler does the yeoman’s work that often doesn’t show up on the stat sheet for fans to praise, but football people notice it. Just ask Malik.

Raiders Injury Update

Brock Bowers | Arnie Bazemore, On SI

Kubiak made it clear yesterday that "Brock [Bowers] and DP [Darien Porter] are still day-to-day. They won't practice today. I'll take any questions you guys have."

When pressed about their availability for Sunday, he added, "That's my hope. Just keep getting them better every day."

Improved Line Play Was No Accident

LG Spencer Burford, and RG Jackson Powers Johnson

Since Kubiak took the job, we have talked about his commitment to being strong at the point of attack on both sides of the ball. A fact that cannot be missed when you saw their game-winning drive. He broke down the improvement.

"I think just offensively and defensively, the whole team, special teams, I thought our guys were detailed. They were prepared for the game, and they played hard. The effort was what we expected to be, and it's got to stay that way."

Linderbaum’s Immediate Impact

Late last November, we started talking about Tyler Linderbaum as the top NFL free agent and a possible top Raiders target if they moved on from Pete Carroll.

Tyler Linderbaum, Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

As soon as Pete was out, we started reporting that the Raiders would be targeting him. In the Klint Kubiak offense, the center is as vital as the left guard, and a generational talent like Linderbaum doesn’t hit the open market every day. He played like a generational talent on Sunday, and Kubiak talked about identifying him and the importance of signing him long-term.

"You bring somebody in with what you think they can be, but then they have to go prove it at practice. So, I think from April through training camp into now, he's earned that right."

Tyler Linderbaum, Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

How does one player make such a transformative impact on an offensive line of five guys? Kubiak explained in excellent detail.

"He's [Tyler Linderbaum's] a really good athlete. He's a premier athlete at his position, and then to play center, you got to be smartest guy on the field. So, he gets everybody on the same page. He plays with great effort, plays with great athleticism, and he's played one game. He's got to play a whole season, so still expecting more out of him."

Tyler Linderbaum | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Patience on Display

Watching the Raiders versus Dolphins live from the press box was impressive. Watching it multiple times after, one thing keeps ringing true to me. Kubiak was so patient, and I asked whether that was a trait he always had or something he had to learn.

"I think the game goes and you adapt with the game. You build on what you're doing well and you throw away the things that you're not doing well. No game is ever the same. But I think it's more about reading the body language of the players and what you see developing in front of you and going from there."

Nandolorian’s Growth

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Fernando Mendoza is getting exceptional tutelage from his terrific QB coach, Mike Sullivan. For nearly the entire game, you could see the rookie NFL executives called the best NFL prospect of the last four years wearing his helmet to hear the play call, then looking at his armband and telling Sullivan what he saw. Just another way to help the rookie, and Kubiak discussed it.

"I would say both. I think Coach [Mike] Sullivan is extremely detailed and we're trying to find every edge that we can to keep getting him ready to play. But any number two quarterback, they're listening to the call. They're saying it in their head what they'd be going through progression wise, check wise, putting themselves in the game on every snap."

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

QB Kirk Cousins gave his thoughts on the Mendoza mentoring by Sullivan as well.

"I think it's important to hear it through the helmet, because it simulates the real thing as opposed to the earpiece, just best to play the game basically as best you can from where you're standing."

Come on Now, This Is the NFL

Kubiak was asked about Ashton Jeanty's health, but the coach made it clear quickly: this is the NFL.

"I think everyone's banged up after a whole training camp and week one. Nobody is ever 100 percent fresh. That's why these guys are the best athletes in the world because they can play hurt, they can play banged up. Nobody's feeling great right now, coaches either."

Wait, No Break?

In the NFL, with limited in-season practice time, the weeks literally fly by, and Kubiak addressed what they did well versus the Dolphins and how they're trying to improve; it isn’t easy.

“They come fast. We got to build on what we did well this last week, knowing that we have an extremely good opponent coming. We're going there. Every week in the NFL is a completely new season. It's 17 one-game seasons."

Nitpicking, Really?

Shockingly, people were complaining about the Raiders' failure to get the ball deep downfield. At this point in his career, Kirk Cousins doesn't have the arm of Fernando Mendoza, but he doesn’t have to. He can and does get the ball down the field. What people didn’t realize is that being critical may make you sound smart to the uneducated, but the Dolphins played a scheme to keep the game in front of them.

So while the play called for a deep ball, with a less-than-stellar WR room and a very talented Dolphins defense trying to take it away, Cousins made the right call not to take the shot. Kubiak agreed with what I saw.

Trew Tucker | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“Yeah, a shot called is not a shot taken. If it's not there, you got to check the ball down. So, I think that's part of our philosophy."

Cousins was asked about it, and reiterated the position that Kubiak and I shared.

"Yeah, I feel like defenses around the league have really tried their best to prevent explosives if it means the run game is a little more effective then so be it. But defenses, I think are willing to give up some runs in order to make sure they're getting deeper than the deepest and putting more players back there.”

Tonka Hemingway | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Cousins continued, “So, it's that dance all game, all season of how aggressive do defenses want to be, and then how do we counter that? Shots will get called. You got to try to get them. If they're not there, then you got to check it down, and you got to play for the next play, and vice versa. When we have a chance down the field, and they give us one, we got to take advantage of it."

Mindset Makeover?

Segun Olubi | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Kubiak’s team performed as expected outside the defensive line, which looked better than I thought it would. Kubiak was asked whether he saw his team a little differently after Sunday and had a potential change of mind.

"I think it changes by the day. We improve by the day. We have setbacks and we fix them, and that's just an ongoing thing. We're always looking to get better."

Kwity Paye | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

No Longer Just Maxx

I have covered this team for seven years, and for the entirety of that time, outside of the last half of the last half of the 2023 season, Maxx Crosby got double- and triple-teamed because the Raiders have no one on the other side. With the addition of Kwity Pay, who shined on Sunday, that no longer appears to be the case. Kubiak was very pleased with the Michigan Wolverine.

Kwity Paye | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"Yeah, he played really well. I know that going into the game, he doesn't maybe get as much hype, but all he's done this whole training camp has been available, practicing hard, being a great teammate. It could be said about a lot of guys on this team."

Running Backs AKA Passing Backs

Ashton Jeanty - TOUCHDOWN | Darrell Craig Harris

Klint Kubiak is one of the brightest offensive minds in football. His utilization of the running back in the passing game showed off in a big way on Sunday. While people want to talk about Ashton Jeanty’s terrific performance, he wants everyone to know that all his backs are weapons in the passing game.

"…he helped the team out in that regard, and whether it's Mike [Washington Jr.] or Dylan [Laube], those guys all run routes out of the backfield really well too. Credit to Coach Omar [Young] and Coach [Nick] Holz for spending a lot of extra time with those guys."

Ashton Jeanty - TOUCHDOWN | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Fired Up Cousins

Kirk Cousins had a good game, not perfect on Sunday, but good. Having known him for 20+ years, I can tell you that he is always chasing perfection. He feels good, and he is ready to go to Los Angeles and face Jim Harbaugh and his new AFC West rivals, the Bolts.

"Good challenge this week. I have a lot of respect for the Chargers' defense, for their scheme, their players and coaching staff. They're a good challenge for us. So, got a good plan. We're digesting today and getting ready to go take to practice.”

Non-Offensive Line

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) warms up before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You have to go back to the 2020 COVID-19 season to find a Silver and Black offensive line that looked as good as the Raiders on Sunday. I asked Cousins if he could go back to the film and notice how well Rick Dennison’s guys performed.

"They did a great job of creating pockets where I had time. I was able to take three hitches at times. Our coaches did a great job with the scheme, giving us clean pockets and then people were playing with urgency. I think all that kind of comes together to create a day where I don't wake up too sore on Monday. But the guys did a great job up front."

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) prepares to snap the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LinderBOMB Warning

I have affectionately called the combination of Tyler Linderbaum’s athleticism and physical dominance a LinderBOMB when he punishes defenders. Something he did on the Jack Bech touchdown on Sunday, and Cousins had enormous praise for his generational superstar center.

Kirk Cousins, Tyler Linderbaum | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"Well, yeah, I think he's a great puller. I think he is a great athlete. I think he is a great example of someone who plays with a lot of urgency and quickness and twitch and speed, and I'm sure it showed on that play and a lot of other ones throughout the game."

But Cousins wasn’t done. He had plenty more praise for the superstar center, and he explained what made him special.

Las Vegas Raiders superstar C Tyler Linderbaum | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"Well, I think he's got a great attitude each day. Football matters to him. He's a professional, and he's a true teammate. He's a servant. He'll do what needs to be done, and I think he's just checking a lot of boxes. We're going to ask a lot of him this season."

Super Sophomore

Ashton Jeanty - TOUCHDOWN | Darrell Craig Harris

Ashton Jeanty has looked terrific throughout the offseason and preseason, and when asked about Jeanty and his prominence in the passing attack, Cousins made it clear he wasn’t surprised.

"I think he's very natural at it. He has the ability to contribute in that way, and as I said with like a Dalvin Cook years ago, we want our players getting the football in their hands. Doesn't really matter how it gets in their hands. Let's just get it in their hands and let them go make plays."

Big Record for a Humble Man

Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris

On Sunday, with his three-touchdown performance, Cousins surpassed the legendary Hall of Fame QB John Elway on the NFL’s all-time career touchdown passes list. Cousins now sits at 14th. While certainly respectful of his accomplishment, he was his usual self-deprecating self about it and complimentary of everyone else.

A trait I have witnessed his entire career.

Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris

"I just think it was just a tangible way to point to all the great coaches and teammates I've had over a large time. With a lot of different years and seasons and teammates and coaches, to be able to just kind of be grateful for all the people who have helped make that possible, and even the people who keep you healthy on the field, so you can do that. So, just a lot of gratitude.”

Can Fernando Follow Cousins’ Course?

Kirk Cousins, Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

As mentioned above, Fernando Mendoza is working with QB coach Mike Sullivan during the game. Sitting for a rookie campaign is something Cousins did as well. So what can Mendoza learn while riding the bench?

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) prepares for a snap in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, just kind of the same process I had even last year when I was backing up, or any year, even going back to college, is you've got to do all you can, preparing still. You maximize the scout team reps."

"You try to make plays as much as you can at practice, and then you just kind of go through the paces on game day, watching the game, whether it's talking with the other quarterbacks or with the quarterback coach, just kind of staying in it at all times and being ready at any moment, and that's kind of always the journey when you're one player away."

Cover Your Ears, Kids

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to throw in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On several occasions on Sunday, I noticed Cousins covering the ear holes of his helmet. While I noticed it occasionally in preseason games, it wasn't as pronounced. I asked if he was having trouble hearing, and he once again showed he was looking everywhere for an advantage.

"No, I've always done that. I guess maybe just out of an abundance of caution, just want to make sure I don't miss a word or a detail. Even at home, you never know when the crowd might get loud or the loudspeaker may come on or music may play."

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) reacts after a touchdown in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"So, it's not necessarily crowd noise. It might be the PA or some other reason that there's noise. And sometimes someone's talking to me, and I want to let them know I'm listening. So, a few different reasons, but at the end of the day, I just don't want to miss a detail."

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chargers Superstar Alert

Derwin James Jr. is the Los Angeles Chargers superstar S, and Cousins discussed facing him now as a divisional rival.

"Really good football player has been doing it for a long time, and his reputation kind of precedes him, and so it'll be a great challenge for us going against a player of his caliber."

Construction continues on the In-N-Out fast food restaurant at 10537 Trinity Parkway in Stockton on Jul. 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cousins Ingestion Habits

Not so sure I needed to know this, but Cousins' dining habits post-game became famous with his role on the hit Netflix series, “Quarterback." So when asked if he had a new go-to place since arriving in the desert, he didn’t disappoint, and better get a sponsorship out of his answer.

"I mean, In-N-Out is tough to beat. I mean, I have an In-N-Out problem, if you will. I'm not a very patient person, so waiting in the lines can be tough, so I tend to park and go in. In my mind, I tell myself that's faster. I don't know if it actually is or not, but I'm a park and walk in.”

Employees head back inside after taking a group photo during opening day at the In-N-Out Burger in Antioch, Tenn., Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. In-N-Out Burger restaurants opened in Lebanon and Antioch on Wednesday morning. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He added, “I try to be strategic when I go as far as wait times. I haven't quite figured out that hack, maybe it's early, 10:30, 11:00 when they first open, but I got an In-N-Out problem, and it wasn't a big deal when I lived in the Central or Eastern time zone, but on the West Coast time zone, when I signed with the Raiders, I knew this was going to be an issue, and that is a great cheat meal. Coming home from a win on a Sunday night, I don't know if I can think of a better spot than that."

But does the Raiders field general know about their secret menu? Of course!

The first hamburger prepared during the opening of In-N-Out in Franklin on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I do. I was actually teaching my boys about it. I was teaching my boys about the Bible verses under the cups and the burger wrappers and different things. So, there's a lot of fun things that make In N-Out what it is, and it's hard for me to fully articulate why I like it so much. But yeah, I'm a sucker for it."

So what is his go-to item? For a health-conscious NFL QB, you may be shocked because it sounds more like an offensive or defensive lineman.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) speaks with media after the game against against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I actually have a go-to order I'm not very proud of. If I'm really hungry, and I did this in August on an off day, I had three three-by-threes. I don't get onions, but then I also get fries, and don't usually do a shake. That's probably the one discipline I try to have. But yeah, I can put down a lot of In-N Out burgers."

Extra Energy From the Bolts?

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; A general view of the field goal post padding for September 11th during the first half of the game between Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a disappointing Week 1 loss to the Cardinals, does Cousins expect an even more motivated Los Angeles Chargers defense?

"It's a home game for them. I know they always do play with intensity, but certainly that'll be the case Sunday. A lot of competitive people on that defense, and I've played against many of them over the years, and I expect it to be a tremendous challenge for us."

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A general overall view as Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws in the first quarter on the Raiders shield logo at midfield against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nope, Not Gonna Say It

I know the Raiders aren't where they want to be, or even expect to be, at the end of the season, but can the always-pushing, wanting-more Raiders at least be proud of how far they’ve come since he arrived? Here’s a hint: No!

“I think it's still so early, and we've got a long ways to go, but we're just going to keep building. And I think it's we wanted to just lay the foundation through the offseason, through training camp. I think we did that as well as we could, and now you lean on that foundation as you go into week two and keep building from here.”

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) scores on a 13-yard touchdown pass against Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More Praise for Jeanty

Cousins took time to discuss Jeanty, who, after two touchdown pass catches, is showing off his development as a route runner. Could the Boise State Bronco also parlay that into being a more downfield threat for the Silver and Black?

“Yeah, I think Ashton [Jeanty] is ready and willing and able to do whatever he's asked to do. I think that speaks to his ability, and I think it's all about week-to-week what our coach’s design, what they want to do, how they want to use him, use our teammates, and he certainly did a tremendous job on Sunday. And he's one of the guys that we'll ask a lot of throughout the year.”

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) and running back Dylan Laube (23) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) wait to take the field before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spartan on Spartan Love

Both Cousins and FB Connor Heyward are proud Michigan State Spartans. Heyward wasn’t good on Sunday; he was dominant, and the Raiders QB was more than willing to praise his fellow Spartan.

“Yeah, the fullback in the system is extremely important. They tend to be a Swiss Army knife where they have to wear a lot of hats, and Connor's that player. He can make the blocks that he needs to make. He can catch the ball. So, that combination of finesse and physicality, I think a great fullback has, and Connor has it."

"And then mentally, we'll ask him to understand a lot when it comes to recognizing different defensive looks in both the run game and the pass game and the protection game. So, he's a person who can handle all that, and he's the kind of guy you want in the huddle next to you.”

Connor Heyward | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

But, Heyward Can Improve One Thing

Heyward’s performance on Sunday was dominant, but Cousins admitted he could improve his QB sneak technique, which he demonstrated in the win. Any advice, Kirk?

“Just got to keep those legs driving. It's very difficult to practice in training camp if you're not full pads, if you're not live, if you're not going to the ground. So, it's something you can rep and go through the paces, but it's never really the same until you're in the real thing.”

Connor Heyward | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

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