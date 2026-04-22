Prospects Raiders Should Consider Trading Back Into First Round For

By now, if you are someone who follows the NFL, you know that the Las Vegas Raiders are going to take former Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. It is the worst-kept secret - although the Raiders have openly told the public that is the intention with the selection - and the draft theoretically starts at No. 2 with the New York Jets.

While the Raiders' first-round pick has been a foregone conclusion for months, how they operate with their nine other picks remains to be seen. With 10 total picks in the upcoming draft, Las Vegas could deploy several tactics, including trading back into the first round .

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With that idea in mind, here are a few prospects general manager John Spytek should consider targeting by moving back into the first round. Quick disclaimer: These suggestions are based on players who could slip in the 20-32 range.

Omar Cooper Jr.

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) runs down the sideline past Miami (FL) Hurricanes defenders Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is an obvious trade-up candidate for the Raiders, as the 6-foot-1, 199-pound receiver was Mendoza's primary target at Indiana. Cooper Jr. compiled 69 receptions for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

The established connection with Mendoza would go a long way in the incoming rookie quarterback's development. Additionally, the Raiders need to upgrade their wide receiver corps and complement tight end Brock Bowers. Currently, Las Vegas does not have a clear-cut WR1 in this offense. Cooper Jr. plays well above his size, and his ability to create yards after the catch is elite.

Jermod McCoy

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) reacts after gaining control of a fumble during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other than Jordyn Tyson, McCoy carries the most risk of any first-round prospect. The 6-foot-1, 188-pound cornerback has multiple draft analysts in his corner as the CB1 in this year's draft class. However, injuries held him out for all of 2025, and reports suggest he could slide out of the first round, as the Tennessee product may need another surgery to clean up his knee.

If that is the case, Spytek and the front office may already have McCoy off its board. McCoy, being potentially available in the late 20s, could provide Las Vegas with a tantalizing temptation to move back into the first round.

Caleb Lomu

Nov 28, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (71) gets ready before the snap during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The ability to protect your quarterback is paramount, and if the Super Bowl over the last few years has proven anything, it is that a poor offensive line can single-handedly self-destruct an offense's ability to operate. Additionally, it is crucial that the Raiders keep Mendoza as unscathed as possible when he takes over the reins behind center.

Las Vegas invested in the offensive line this offseason, signing former Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum to a three-year, $81 million contract.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Utah offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (OL33) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Raiders should continue pouring resources into that unit, and trading up for Lomu could prove worthwhile. The 6-foot-6, 313-pound offensive tackle is one of the best offensive linemen in the draft, and he could be an absolute steal late in the first round. Lomu lining up at right tackle opposite Kolton Miller would fortify the tackles, with Linderbaum as the anchor in the interior.