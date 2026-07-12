How Klint Kubiak Plans to Unleash Raiders' Ultimate "Joker"

Anyone who watches the NFL is well aware that the Las Vegas Raiders were the laughing stock of the league. Not only did they finish with the worst record in the league, but the entire operation from the coaching staff was an embarrassment.

It was so bad that tight end Brock Bowers was limited to modest production and was mostly a non-factor as he dealt with a litany of injuries. As the Raiders head into training camp, head coach Klint Kubiak and players have acknowledged that the 23-year-old tight end needs to be a focal point of the offense.

What Was Said

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We've got to get the most out of Brock [Bowers]," Kubiak said. "He's been successful in college and high school with whoever's coached him. Can't say enough great things about him. Love his work ethic. He is a standard-bearer."

"I remember in Washington, [former tight end] Jordan Reed was arguably our best eligible there, and he became kind of the Joker that you were able to use in unique ways, and Brock [Bowers], in a lot of ways, is that," Kirk Cousins said.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I'm ready for whatever they want me to do," Bowers said. "Everyone saw the success [Seattle] had last year, so I mean, we're just trying to see what they did well and try to build into our own offense."

Overall Takeaways

Jun 10, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs a drill during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With no true WR1 on the offense, the superstar tight end will undoubtedly be the top pass-catching option for Cousins. This passing attack will funnel through Bowers, who should open up space for the rushing attack and the other weapons in the offense.

Kubiak's installment as the head coach and primary play-caller should fully unlock Bowers' skill set, and a career year is in the cards. In his rookie season, Bowers recorded 112 receptions for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns, so surpassing that output is a tall feat. With that being said, Bowers compiling double-digit touchdowns is a likely possibility.

Apr 26, 2024; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers speaks to the media at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson, NV. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Because Bowers possesses wide receiver-adjacent skills and is an above-average run blocker, expect the third-year tight end to be utilized all over the field. Defenses will zero in on Bowers and prioritize limiting his production, but Kubiak will ensure that Bowers remains a constant factor regardless.

Last season may have been a major disappointment for Bowers and Las Vegas, but those fortunes should turn around with one of the best offensive-minded coaches in the league at the helm in the Silver and Black.