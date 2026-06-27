Raiders Secondary Faces Major Test Against Elite 2026 Receivers
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The Las Vegas Raiders have work to do to be a better defensive team in 2026.
That includes the secondary, which has a few intriguing young pieces at cornerback and safety. Eric Stokes leads a group that features four new defensive backs out of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Las Vegas may need those players to be ready sooner than later, because the team will face some of the best receiving talent in the NFL. If the Raiders want to win more games than expected, they'll need to slow these stars down.
Who are some of the best wide receivers the Raiders will face this season? Let's break them down and explain how the team can neutralize them.
Week 5 - A.J. Brown, New England Patriots
The worst-kept secret was Brown's eventual move to the Patriots, so he now makes his way onto the Raiders' schedule. Brown's relationship with the Philadelphia Eagles soured over the last few years, and he wasn't able to show off his full skill set.
Don't be fooled, though. Brown is still one of the most physically imposing receivers in the league, and he will no doubt be a force with better quarterback play. The Raiders must not let Brown get downfield against them, because whether he's open or not, he can make explosive plays. Keeping him from getting behind the defense will be key to slowing him down.
Week 7 - Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
Speaking of physically imposing receivers, Nacua is probably the most physically imposing receiver in the league. Nacua has been an absolute engine for Sean McVay's offense, out-working defensive backs and making big plays after the catch.
He has been an absolute steal for the Rams. They tend to find those kinds of players. The Raiders' best bet at slowing down Nacua is being more physical than him, but even that is a tall task. Keeping a safety over top of him and dedicating two defenders to him may be the real option.
Week 10 - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
The receiver Klint Kubiak turned into the Offensive Player of the Year will try to destroy his defense. Smith-Njigba turned into one of the best offensive weapons in the league last season following Seattle's trade of D.K. Metcalf, helping them win a Super Bowl along the way.
His route-running expertise and separation ability are why he's become the player he is. Smith-Njigba isn't the fastest receiver in the league, so keeping a fast cornerback on him should help. If he separates, that corner will be able to recover and catch up to him.
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Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3