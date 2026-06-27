Raiders Secondary Faces Major Test Against Elite 2026 Receivers

The Las Vegas Raiders have work to do to be a better defensive team in 2026.

That includes the secondary, which has a few intriguing young pieces at cornerback and safety. Eric Stokes leads a group that features four new defensive backs out of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Eric Stokes | Darrell Craig Harris

Las Vegas may need those players to be ready sooner than later, because the team will face some of the best receiving talent in the NFL. If the Raiders want to win more games than expected, they'll need to slow these stars down.

Who are some of the best wide receivers the Raiders will face this season? Let's break them down and explain how the team can neutralize them.

Week 5 - A.J. Brown, New England Patriots

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs after making a catch during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The worst-kept secret was Brown's eventual move to the Patriots, so he now makes his way onto the Raiders' schedule. Brown's relationship with the Philadelphia Eagles soured over the last few years, and he wasn't able to show off his full skill set.

Don't be fooled, though. Brown is still one of the most physically imposing receivers in the league, and he will no doubt be a force with better quarterback play. The Raiders must not let Brown get downfield against them, because whether he's open or not, he can make explosive plays. Keeping him from getting behind the defense will be key to slowing him down.

Week 7 - Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Jun 2, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua (12) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Speaking of physically imposing receivers, Nacua is probably the most physically imposing receiver in the league. Nacua has been an absolute engine for Sean McVay's offense, out-working defensive backs and making big plays after the catch.

He has been an absolute steal for the Rams. They tend to find those kinds of players. The Raiders' best bet at slowing down Nacua is being more physical than him, but even that is a tall task. Keeping a safety over top of him and dedicating two defenders to him may be the real option.

Week 10 - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Jun 9, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The receiver Klint Kubiak turned into the Offensive Player of the Year will try to destroy his defense. Smith-Njigba turned into one of the best offensive weapons in the league last season following Seattle's trade of D.K. Metcalf, helping them win a Super Bowl along the way.

His route-running expertise and separation ability are why he's become the player he is. Smith-Njigba isn't the fastest receiver in the league, so keeping a fast cornerback on him should help. If he separates, that corner will be able to recover and catch up to him.