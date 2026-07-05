These Raiders Rookies Have Clear Paths to Roles

The Las Vegas Raiders are starting over with a new head coach and lots of rookies in 2026.

There is much unknown surrounding this football team, which is neither a good nor a bad thing, but it is up to Klint Kubiak to mold this team into a contender. That might not happen this season, but by letting rookies play and get their feet wet at the professional level, a foundation can be built.

KLINT KUBIAK | DARRELL CRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

The Raiders didn't draft these rookies just to have them sit on the bench. While there is a plan to slow-burn some of those rookies, others should be ready immediately.

Which Raiders rookies have the clearest paths to playing time in 2026? Let's break down the likeliest candidates.

Fernando Mendoza

Fernando Mendoza | DARRELL CRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

Only Kirko Chainz blocks Mendoza's path to being a starter. Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick and expected future franchise quarterback, is the player Raider Nation will be waiting to watch.

The Raiders won't play him until he is ready, which is fair, but at some point, the best way to learn how to be a professional is on the field. Whether he starts one game or all 17, the starting QB role is an inevitability for Mendoza. Kirk Cousins is simply keeping the seat warm for him.

Treydan Stukes

Treydan Stukes | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders didn't get particularly good play out of Isaiah Pola-Mao last season, and Jeremy Chinn only has one year left on his contract. That paves the way for Stukes to eat into those snaps. Stukes comes to the Raiders as a high-level ball-hawker and a high-character locker room presence.

He took the ball away often at Arizona, and that's what this team needs immediately. His versatility will also allow him to get on the field, as he is also able to play slot cornerback. The Raiders should get good use out of Stukes right away.

Trey Zuhn III

Trey Zuhn lll-2 | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

While there are interior offensive linemen who have experience on this team, Zuhn's elite pass-blocking should allow him to steal a starting job at guard. Zuhn played tackle and center at Texas A&M, so he will be ready to take any spot, should there be an injury.

He won't supplant Kolton Miller at tackle or Tyler Linderbaum at center, but any other spot is up for grabs. The third-round rookie should at least compete for a starting guard spot, if not heavily rotate in during his rookie season. Even if he doesn't do a ton this year, expect him to be a key piece moving forward.

Jermod McCoy

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCoy appears to be recovering from his second knee injury, and if that's the case, there may not be a more talented cornerback on the roster. He fell to the fourth round because of injuries, but he would have been a first-round pick if not for them.

The Raiders took a chance on his medicals, and if he is healthy, that risk will pay off in a big way. Eric Stokes will hold down one spot, while Taron Johnson will likely be in the slot, but McCoy has an excellent chance to grab the other boundary corner job. He could give the Raiders a star in the secondary.