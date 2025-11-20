What the Raiders Have To Look Out for Against the Browns
After the Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Dallas Cowboys, they're 2 - 8 and left with no direction for the rest of the season. Their next opponent is the Cleveland Browns, and this will be the first time Shedeur Sanders starts a game in his NFL career.
Sanders had a historically bad outing against the Baltimore Ravens' defense, but he looks to bounce back against a Raiders defense that has been soft all season long. What can the Raiders do to prevent that from happening?
Week 12 Picks
Pete Prisco is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article predicting who will be victorious in their Week 12 matchup. For the Raiders game against the Browns, Prisco predicts the Browns will win a low-scoring game on the backs of their dominant defense.
"This will be Shedeur Sanders making his first start for the Browns. The good news is he's facing a Raiders team that struggles against the pass. The Raiders offense has issues protecting Geno Smith as well, which could be setting up a big day for Myles Garrett. The Browns will win a low-scoring game", said Prisco.
Myles Garrett leads the NFL in sacks with 15, and pass protection has been a problem all season long for the Raiders. This game will be played at home, which would usually mean the Raiders have the advantage, but they're 1 - 4 at home.
The Raiders' offense has to get the ball out quickly to minimize the impact that Garrett and the rest of the Browns' defensive line can have. Unfortunately, Geno Smith hasn't been throwing the ball with precision, and a quick offense may result in even more turnovers for him.
On the other side of the ball, Sanders' limitations were put on full display against the Ravens, as he holds on to the ball for way too long. If the Raiders' defensive line is able to get pressure, they can take him down, and their sack numbers are guaranteed to go up.
The Raiders' defense is adequate at stopping the run, and they can force Sanders' arm to beat them. This game will come down to which quarterback can avoid making the most mistakes, and it's honestly a toss-up between Smith and Sanders.
Prisco is correct in saying this will be a low-scoring game, as the Raiders' offense has struggled all season. This may be the best defense they see for the rest of the season, and Smith will have to play his best game of the season if they want any chance of winning.
