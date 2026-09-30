Raiders Game Review: Takeaways From Sunday's Impressive Win vs. Saints

Raiders Nation is feeling the sweet feeling of winning and the words, "Just win, baby," echoing from Al Davis in the heavens as the Las Vegas Raiders kick off the regular season with an unbeaten start following their win against the New Orleans Saints.

The Raiders have many reasons for their impressive start, which matches last season's win total three weeks into the new year. It starts with the coaching staff and the work done by head coach Klint Kubiak, but it is also the talent on the field that makes it happen.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan celebrate after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I spent time in recent days combing through Sunday's game and wanted to share my key takeaways and notes from what I saw. What Raiders fans will read next should excite them moving forward.

Klint Kubiak’s Offense Forces Defenses Into a Bind…

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks with the media after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders offense may be limited because of their lack of quality wide receivers and the occasional play of quarterback Kirk Cousins , but it is hard not to be giddy for what we’re seeing with his wide-zone, West Coast system that Klint Kubiak has deployed, which is nothing like any of Raiders Nation has seen.

Teams are now facing dilemmas when playing against Kubiak’s 12, 13, 21, and 22 personnel because of the matchup nightmares they can create from play-action using the duo of Ashton Jeanty and/or Mike Washington, fullback Connor Heyward, two tight ends in Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer who can act as true wideouts, and the speed of Tre Tucker downfield when they do run under-center or pistol play action.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks on after defeating against the New Orleans Saintsat Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were a few plays where Kubiak would have one tight end off the line of scrimmage, Heyward in the backfield, and then either Mayer or Bowers out wide in a spread or condensed look. The play-action would then draw the linebackers into the low hole and free up space for Bowers for big plays.

...And Brock Bowers Plays a Major Role

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) catches the ball in the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of Brock Bowers , what a return — 10 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. Bowers is such a threat that, as we mentioned, he can be used anywhere in the formation, specifically at wide receiver, and produce at a high level.

There were a few reps where Kubiak would have Bowers lined up isolated against a Saints cornerback and trust him to win the rep, which he did consistently. I’m ready for the possibility of Kubiak using Bowers in the run game or on jet sweeps similar to what Georgia did when he was playing in Athens.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates scoring a touchdown with tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His athleticism for a player of that size at his position allows him to pull off stunts like this and succeed. He is a terrific route runner with elite ball skills and run-after-catch skills that we haven’t seen since the early and prime days of Travis Kelce.

Malcolm Koonce Has Arrived for the Raiders Defense

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sunday was the first time I felt Malcolm Koonce had a substantial impact on defense since returning from a torn ACL in 2025. On the day, he had three tackles (the trio of them being run stops), a sack, and three pressures, according to Next Gen Stats .

Koonce has always been an impressive pass rusher, but he stood out as a run defender, using his hands to gain extension at the point of attack and using violence and pop to stonewall the run game on the edge, especially on off-tackle or inside zone concepts.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Koonce generates speed to power, he’ll use a slight shoulder dip into the chest of the opposing tackle to drive them back and overwhelm them. He has an impressive move set, whether it be a cross-chop, long-arm, hand swipes, etc. It feels like the Raiders have two sound defensive ends who can thrive opposite Maxx Crosby, which makes the defense that much better.

Rob Leonard: Future Head Coach?

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) reacts after a defensive stop in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Raiders defense continues to play at the level they are, Rob Leonard is going to be a hot name in the upcoming coaching cycle or, at least, the 2028 hiring carousel. The first-year defensive coordinator is uniquely diverse in his coverage variations, including the second-highest rate of Cover 0 in the NFL, according to Football Insights .

As I’ve written about in the last two game reviews, Leonard is diverse and multi-faceted with his fronts and shell rotations on the back end. He isn’t the Cover 6 savant that his former coach Mike Macdonald is in Seattle, but he is certainly one of the brightest young defensive minds in the game. Leonard’s defense continues to be disciplined when it matters most, and they rise to the occasion when needed.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) reacts in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This defense, whether from performances by the secondary edge rushers up front, the new-look linebacker group, or a young secondary that continues to make plays, is a core piece of why Las Vegas enters its Week 4 contest unbeaten.