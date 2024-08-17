Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Training Camp Update #24
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are coming to the end of their fourth week of training camp and are preparing to host the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.
Silver and Black Coach Antonio Pierce has said that he would prefer to be able to name a QB11 after the game, and Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew are immersed in a head-to-head battle for the job here at Raiders Training Camp.
C Jack Jones has been a star since joining the Silver and Black, and he took time before practice to discuss his thoughts on the state of the Raider Nation.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast is our 24th training camp update, and Raider Nation won't want to miss it.
Las Vegas Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce spoke recently before practice, and below is a partial transcript.
Q: Something we saw yesterday was Tre'von Moehrig, he got an interception. Obviously, the safeties, they've been getting a lot of interceptions, getting their hands on the ball. What have you seen from that group?
Coach Pierce: "Just consistent play. I'm going to go to go to their position coach, I think Gerald Alexander does a good job, has done a great job communicating, demanding, earning their respect, and more importantly, putting what we've talked about in the meeting rooms, on the grass and in individual, and then watch those guys then do it in team periods. Tre'von [Moehrig] stood out there the other day in the game. You watched him tackle, come down from the second level. It was impressive. I mean, it was bangbang, guy's down. And he did a good job of filling the alley. You're starting to see what I think we all hoped for when we drafted him few years back, that dominant presence. And I think, you know he's physical, but I think the one thing we all got excited about it was his ball-hawking ability. And he's shown that throughout camp. He has the range, he has the size, the sky is the limit for him. I think he's now starting to understand, like what we saw with Malcolm Koonce. He's really found his niche, and he's very comfortable in his own skin."
