Rams Morning Report: Team Makes Last Minute Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Rams have made final preparations before gameday

Brock Vierra

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) celebrates his interception against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) celebrates his interception against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Ravens in Baltimore. Here's all the news you need to know about the Rams and the league.

Roster Moves

The Rams activated A.J. Green and Elias Neal from their practice squad. This about confirms that Omar Speights will not play. This is Green's and Neal's first activation this season.

I asked about Neal earlier in the season after the Rams' preseason win against the Dallas Cowboys.

"I thought he was good," stated McVay. "He's a run and hit guy, similar to what I mentioned about [Chris] ‘Pooh’ Paul last night. He's physical. He’s tough and he plays that way. He has good range. I think Greg Williams does such a good job with that group as a whole."

Elias Neal
Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Elias Neal (58) during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"There are certain guys you just feel on game day and ‘Eli’ [Elias] Neal is one of those guys that you feel because of the physicality and the nature of which he plays. He’s got a great passion and I've really been impressed with his improvement from year one to year two with us.”  

Rams Reunion in Jacksonville

Former Rams offensive coordinator and Rams executive Liam Coen and James Gladstone welcome in Cooper Kupp as the Jacksonville Jagaurs host Kupp's Seattle Seahawks.

Earlier in the week, Coen shared that he almost named his son after Kupp.

"Cooper, I almost named my son Cooper, so that's how much respect I have for him," stated Coen. "He has sent me texts throughout my career, whether I was with the Rams, at Kentucky, in Tampa or here, randomly all different points, just, 'thinking about you, hope you're doing great, proud of you.' Definitely more than just a player-coach relationship. I learned so much more from him and guys like Matthew [Stafford], I learned so much more from them than I think I ever could've given them as a coach.

Cooper Kupp
Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers defenders Jalen Ramsey (5) and Patrick Queen (6) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

"His understanding of all 11 on the field, his understanding of the run scheme, blocking assignments in the run game, his understanding of the quarterback's timing and rhythm, progressions, reads, coverage... he's the smartest football player that I've ever really worked with for an extended period of time. I've obviously worked with a lot of really good pros, but can't say enough good things about Cooper and the type of man that he is."

Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray will miss his team's game this Sunday due to a foot injury. Jacoby Brissett will get the start.

San Francisco 49ers

Mac Jones and Jauan Jennings enter their game against the Buccaneers in Tampa as questionable. Both are expected to play.

