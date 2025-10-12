Rams Morning Report: Team Makes Last Minute Roster Moves
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Ravens in Baltimore. Here's all the news you need to know about the Rams and the league.
Roster Moves
The Rams activated A.J. Green and Elias Neal from their practice squad. This about confirms that Omar Speights will not play. This is Green's and Neal's first activation this season.
I asked about Neal earlier in the season after the Rams' preseason win against the Dallas Cowboys.
"I thought he was good," stated McVay. "He's a run and hit guy, similar to what I mentioned about [Chris] ‘Pooh’ Paul last night. He's physical. He’s tough and he plays that way. He has good range. I think Greg Williams does such a good job with that group as a whole."
"There are certain guys you just feel on game day and ‘Eli’ [Elias] Neal is one of those guys that you feel because of the physicality and the nature of which he plays. He’s got a great passion and I've really been impressed with his improvement from year one to year two with us.”
Rams Reunion in Jacksonville
Former Rams offensive coordinator and Rams executive Liam Coen and James Gladstone welcome in Cooper Kupp as the Jacksonville Jagaurs host Kupp's Seattle Seahawks.
Earlier in the week, Coen shared that he almost named his son after Kupp.
"Cooper, I almost named my son Cooper, so that's how much respect I have for him," stated Coen. "He has sent me texts throughout my career, whether I was with the Rams, at Kentucky, in Tampa or here, randomly all different points, just, 'thinking about you, hope you're doing great, proud of you.' Definitely more than just a player-coach relationship. I learned so much more from him and guys like Matthew [Stafford], I learned so much more from them than I think I ever could've given them as a coach.
"His understanding of all 11 on the field, his understanding of the run scheme, blocking assignments in the run game, his understanding of the quarterback's timing and rhythm, progressions, reads, coverage... he's the smartest football player that I've ever really worked with for an extended period of time. I've obviously worked with a lot of really good pros, but can't say enough good things about Cooper and the type of man that he is."
Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray will miss his team's game this Sunday due to a foot injury. Jacoby Brissett will get the start.
San Francisco 49ers
Mac Jones and Jauan Jennings enter their game against the Buccaneers in Tampa as questionable. Both are expected to play.
