2 Fantasy Takeaways from Rams Preseason Finale vs. Browns
On Saturday, August 23, the Los Angeles Rams fell to the Cleveland Browns, 17-19, ending their perfect run throughout the 2025 NFL preseason. For Head Coach Sean McVay, someone who prefers to rest his key players in all exhibition games, a 2-1 record is quite good, though.
Most importantly, McVay and the Rams are hoping to get quarterback Matthew Stafford as healthy as he can be ahead of season kickoff. He's missed the majority of training camp and practices due to a lingering back issue, but all signs point to him being available for Week 1's clash against the Houston Texans.
In their preseason finale against the Browns, most of the attention went to Cleveland and its quarterback rotation featuring Joe Flacco and two rookies: Oregon's Dillon Gabriel and fifth-round pick from the Colorado Buffaloes, Shedeur Sanders. LA's defense sacked Sanders five times for 41 yards, causing an uproar among his supporters, but the Rams' offense showed some significant signs, too, especially in regard to the 2025 fantasy football season.
Some backups shone, while others fell flat for the Los Angeles Rams
1. Jarquez Hunter might not be ready
Rookie running back Jarquez Hunter has been one of the most prominent stories for the Los Angeles Rams throughout training camp. His physical gifts are undeniable, listed at 5'9", 205 lbs, with a 4.4 40-yard dash coming out of Auburn. His performance with the Tigers and at the combine earned him a fourth-round selection from LA.
With Blake Corum struggling to establish himself as a viable NFL running back in his rookie season, there were high hopes that maybe Hunter could step up and play a prominent role for the Rams this season. However, barring injury to Kyren Williams, none of the other LA RBs will likely be decent fantasy performers this year.
Hunter rushed for just 14 yards on seven carries against the Browns. Anyone hoping that he might get early down or goal-line opportunities this season for the Rams might be sorely disappointed.
2. Terrance Ferguson could emerge as Rams TE1
Unlike Hunter, rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson could end up playing a key role for Los Angeles this season. The Rams invested heavily to get him, taking him with the 46th-overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He proved to be a strong threat in the passing game with the Oregon Ducks.
He did so again versus the Browns, catching two balls for 48 yards. He'll be playing behind Tyler Higbee, but Ferguson has a much higher ceiling as a receiver. It wouldn't be surprising to see him end up being a viable fantasy target this season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE