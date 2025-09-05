WATCH: Rams 2025 Week One Practice Highlights
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up their final day of practice on Friday before they take on the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
On Thursday, Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua spoke to the media.
Q: How does Matthew Stafford look and whether there’s any concern about the lack of reps?
"I guess those are the advantages of being in year 17," stated Nacua. "There was a day where we were like Matthew's going to get out there and try to spin it a little bit, maybe it's routes on the air, and then we were in team period and we're hearing the play call come from him and there was no hesitation. We broke the huddle all in one clap and everything was in sync. We were motioning right on time and it felt like we were back to normal. The command and the control that he has of our offense is something that makes our offense flow as it should.”
Q: Has your mindset evolved in preparing for Week One over the years?
“No, I think it's still a little nerve wracking. I still think back to my first time as we were flying out to Seattle and being like, holy cow, one of these plays are going to be thrown to me and you have no idea what's going to happen next. But I think I’m definitely a little bit more prepared and understanding of where guys might be when I catch that ball and understanding how I have my ability to attack them. There's still definitely that nervous feeling of being like, man this is a game I wanted to play at the stage as a little kid, but it's definitely exciting now.”
Q: What is your level of excitement for Week One and seeing what you and Davante Adams can do as a tandem?
"It's been a dream come true. We were just out at practice the other day and I'm sitting next to him under the tent while it's a hundred and something outside but just thinking like, dude I think you could scroll back somewhere in my Twitter profile and there'd be tweets saying, ‘Go Pack Go. I can't wait to watch the Packers and especially to watch number 17 (Davante Adams).” To think that my locker is going to be next to his as we're putting on the same uniform is still super exciting. It feeld surreal, but I know it's going to be a headache for the defense across from us.”
