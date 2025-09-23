What Rivals' Heartbreaking Loss Means For Rams
The Arizona Cardinals confirmed on Monday what many thought on Sunday and that is running back James Conner will miss the rest of the season due to injury.
"AZCardinals RB James Conner, who was carted off with his ankle immobilized, will need surgery to repair the injury he suffered today, sources say," reported NFL Insider Ian Rapoport on Sunday. "He’s still undergoing tests to determine the full extent of the damage. But the respected Conner is out indefinitely."
Cardinals Perspective
Per Arizona Cardinals On SI's Donnie Druin, this is what Cardinals' Jonathan Gannon had to say about Conner's injury on Monday.
"On the injury front, I was wrong. James Conner has to have surgery on his foot. He'll be out the rest of the year," Gannon said.
"... Just real quick, talking about James, obviously because I know you guys are going to ask me about it. One of our leaders, a captain. You hate that it happens. I feel terrible, but I know he'll take the right attitude and bounce back.
"Picking up that slack, both the player and the person, we're all going to have to collectively do it. Truthfully - but that's a bummer, just like all our guys that have gotten hurt, but I just know what type of person and player he is, it's tough to replace. But we have to. So that's what we'll do."
Gannon later added, "He's a vet that's played at a high level, that's a captain, that's a vocal leader on our team. Everybody in this building knows what he means to our organization. And that's not to diminish anybody else's impact. It's really not. But heavy is the crown - he does wear a big crown. We just got to pick up the slack."
How this Affects the Rams
James Conner has been a perpetual nightmare for the Rams throughout his entire career. In seven games as a member of the Cardinals, Conner has had 96 carries for 342 yards and seven rushing touchdowns against the Rams.
With him being out, Trey Benson, a Florida State alum who played with Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, is expected to take the Lions' share of the carries. In the Cardinals' week three loss to the 49ers, he played 40 total snaps and that's with Conner playing 20.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE