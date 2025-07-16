Rams' Kyren Williams Strengthens Case for Contract Extension
Since he broke into the starting lineup in 2023, Kyren Williams has been a force for the Los Angeles Rams, making him one of the best values in the NFL. As a fifth round draft pick entering the final year of his deal, Williams is making pennies compared to his fellow running back bretheren and he's ready for that to change.
The Rams and Williams' representation have engaged in contract talks, but nothing has been finalized as the team is about a week away from reporting to training camp.
Williams, by simply letting his work do the talking, has made his case, and his case is strong. Not only was he named to the NFL's Top 100 players list for a second consecutive year,
Over the past six seasons, only eight running backs have been named a first or second team All-Pro.
Williams is joined by Christian McCaffrey, Josh Jacobs, Nick Chubb
, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry,
Alvin Kamara,
and Saquon Barkley as the eight men on the list. Exclusive company which already proves his value but let's look at life if Williams is given an extension.
The seven other All-Pros have two things in common. Outside of Williams, they were all drafted within the top 75 picks. They also have all been given massive extensions.
McCaffery had a 1,000-yard season during the first year of his extension, winning NFL Offensive Player of the Year in year two.
Jacobs had a 1,000-yard season during the first year of his extension, which was last season.
Nick Chubb had a career year on the first year of his extension, rushing for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Jonathan Taylor had 1,431 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, his first year on his extension.
Derrick Henry had a career year during the first year of his extension, rushing for 2,027 yards. In the four years since, Henry has run for nearly 5,500 yards.
Alvin Kamara didn't have a 1,000 yard season but he's never had one in his entire career. However, in the four years after his rookie deal, Kamara has had four straight seasons of at least 1,000 total yards accumulated.
Saquon Barkley first big contract was last season. He led the NFL in rushing yards.
