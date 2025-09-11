Rival Quarterback Availability Against Rams in Jeopardy
While the Los Angeles Rams won't play their first division game until week five, the rest of the division is getting a head start on playoff-deciding action. The San Francisco 49ers picked up the first division win of the season with a season-opening victory over the Seahawks in Seattle. However, the 49ers paid the price for it.
Not only did they lose George Kittle to injured reserve, guaranteeing he will miss the Rams-49ers' week five matchup, the 49ers may also be losing out on Brock Purdy.
What's Going on With Purdy?
ESPN's Nick Wagoner is reporting that Purdy is dealing with various injuries that will likely force him to miss the 49ers' next game against the New Orleans Saints and possibly multiple weeks.
"As the San Francisco 49ers began preparation Wednesday for their Week 2 meeting with the New Orleans Saints, they did so with the expectation that quarterback Brock Purdy won't be available to play," stated Wagoner. "Purdy is dealing with toe and left shoulder injuries that happened in the second quarter of Sunday's win against the Seattle Seahawks. Coach Kyle Shanahan has indicated that the toe is the bigger concern and said Wednesday that it's unlikely Purdy will play against the Saints."
"Shanahan said Purdy injured the toe while scrambling for 7 yards with about two minutes left in the first half. On the play, Purdy took off to his left and was tackled as he fell toward the sideline by Seahawks safety Julian Love."
How This Affects the Rams
While we will have to wait and see if Purdy missed the Rams game, especially since it's a Thursday Night game. However, the 49ers take on the Arizona Cardinals in week three and then the Cardinals play the Seahawks in week four.
If the Cardinals can again sweep the 49ers and win at least one game against the Seahawks, they will play the Rams in December with a 3-1 division record.
If Purdy does not play, Mac Jones will, and while the Shanahan offense may be what's best for him, Jones looked awful, and if he hasn't fixed his decision-making issues, the Cardinals could be handed control over the division before the Rams even play a single division game.
Lots to consider with everything going on.
