One Major Concern for the Rams Heading into 2025 Season
The Los Angeles Rams have some of the National Football League's best at specific positions on and off the field. The Rams have one of the league's best general managers, head coaches, quarterbacks, and wide receivers, yet still must be cautious heading into the season.
Los Angeles is just days away from their season opener. Like many other teams in the league, the Rams are ready to go.
A Major Concern for the Rams
The Rams have one of the best overall rosters in the National Football League. However, that is largely because of several aging players such as Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams. Both players exemplify the issue at hand.
Although the Rams are undoubtedly talented, they are getting old at some of the most critical positions on the football field. Jared Dubin of CBS Sports recently analyzed one issue every team must be concerned with this season.
Dubin believes the Rams must be concerned with potential injuries. There are not many things that can derail a promising season quicker than injuries. With Stafford and Alaric Jackson already missing time due to health issues, injuries should be a legitimate concern for McVay and the Rams.
"Again, as we wrote when discussing each team's biggest challenge: You might have heard that Matthew Stafford is dealing with a back injury. Back injuries and 37-year-old quarterbacks go together like lamb and tuna fish. If he has to miss time, this entire operation falls apart, even if you think Jimmy Garoppolo is a capable backup," Dubin said.
"The Rams need Stafford to stay healthy because his arm and his mind open up so much of what they want to do offensively. They also can't afford for Puka Nacua to miss time again, and obviously, Davante Adams is getting up there in age as well. Oh, and Alaric Jackson is dealing with injury issues of his own. This all feels very fragilely constructed, even if the ceiling is high."
Los Angeles has done all it reasonably could to field a team that is talented enough to beat any team in the league. Still, most teams are one injury away from disaster. This is the case for the Rams.
