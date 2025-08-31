Rams Roster Review: The Stability of the Specialists
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams did not have to ask a single question about who their specialists would be entering the 2025 season, as there were no camp battles or even a roster signing to challenge Joshua Karty, Ethan Evans, and Alex Ward.
With all that being said, let's review the men who will be running the Rams' Special Teams' operation in 2025.
Joshua Karty
Joshua Karty was perfect in preseason, going three for three on field goals, ranging from distances of 37, 38, and 45 yards. He was also perfect on extra points. In practice, he has displayed the same consistency from training camp, continuing to be excellent from various ranges and angles.
Karty has been continuously clean in his operation, running through a variety of scenarios, always being on the same page with holder Ethan Evans. In the past, I was fairly critical of special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn due to the continuous cycle of kickers the Rams had and how often they would fail to deliver.
Blackburn needed his guy, and he got it. The duo is putting in the level of work that gives Sean McVay the trust to send Karty on the field for game-winning situations without worry.
Ethan Evans
Evans was named a team captain and for good reason, as he's also taken that critical year three jump that we look for in players. Evans continously averages over 50+ yards on punts and with the coaching staff virtually confirming Xavier Smith will be a gunner, they have the speed for Evans to put his foot through the ball without worrying he's going to outkick his coverage.
His operation on the kicking game remains smooth, continuously being on the same page with Joshua Karty and Alex Ward. It's impressive to see them operate under stress as the trio continues to refine their operation with tremendous success.
Evans' ability to place the ball virtually wherever he wants gives the team an underrated weapon who is able to flip the narrative of any game through field position.
Alex Ward
Alex Ward is entering his third season as the Rams' trusted long snapper, and it's clear why Special Teams Coordinator Chase Blackburn has trust in him.
Ward has been consistently clear with his operation and there are no questions about his ability to sustain his performances.
