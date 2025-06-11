Who Is the Rams’ Best Schematic Fit Amongst Their Rookies?
The Los Angeles Rams only had six picks in the 2025 NFL draft after trading their first-round pick this year in exchange for the Atlanta Falcons' first-round pick next year. Despite their stockpiling for the 2026 NFL draft, all of the players they did bring in are looking to make a big difference.
Incoming rookies such as Jarquez Hunter and Konata Mumpfield are looking to carve out a role for themselves in Sean McVay's offensive scheme and help out Matthew Stafford in what will be a year packed with offensive explosions for the Rams.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Rams have already experienced a youth movement with the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year award winner, Jared Verse, on their roster, who is poised to make a sophomore leap and be an even better player than he was last season.
They also have fellow DROY finalist Braden Fiske, who has a clear head and is ready to get back on the field after ending last year with an injury. Their defense is a nice mix of savvy veterans and young players, all playing cohesively to ensure the Rams win as many games as possible.
One of their six picks in the 2025 NFL draft class was used in the third round on linebacker Josaiah Stewart from the University of Michigan. Rob Rang is an NFL draft analyst, and in an article written for FOX Sports, he listed Stewart as the Rams' best schematic fit from all their incoming rookies.
"Playing time could be tough to come by with the Rams boasting an underrated and deep defensive front, but I love Stewart’s violent playing style. Stubby and stronger than he looks, I expect Stewart to become a key part of the Rams’ rotation this season".
He was with the Michigan Wolverines when they won the National Championship in 2023, and he continued to have a productive career for them afterwards. In 2024, he had 33 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.
He'll be one of the Rams' most impactful rookies as he's currently the backup behind Bryon Young on the depth chart. If their starters get tired or they suffer from an injury, the Rams could rest a little easier knowing they have a player with a championship pedigree and a drive to get to the quarterback just resting on their bench. He may not see much playing time as a rookie, but he'll be a key piece for this Rams defensive front for years to come.
