Rams Sean McVay Provides Critical Health Updates on Stafford, Roster
The Los Angeles Rams returned to practice on Monday and after the team wrapped up their session, Sean McVay took to the podium to update the injury list of his team.
The biggest story was Matthew Stafford. Stafford, who was set to participate in individual drills, instead got what in what is known as a hyperbolic rejuvenation therapy as his back was causing him issues again.
“No, that's separate," stated McVay. "It's actually a time machine, year one to year nine. I've been sitting in that thing for a while’ [laughter]. It's a recovery deal. There's a lot of different things, red light therapy, a lot of different modalities. Reggie's always on the cutting edge of some different things that can help our players recover and overall health and wellness. That's what it's alignment in. Feel free to sneak in there. You might like it!”
Stafford received the red light therapy. McVay stated that they have the machine and it is available to all players.
McVay was asked if he's concerned about Stafford's health.
“I think the fair answer is, I'm going to take it a day at a time as well. I can't be 27 days from now in Houston. We have to be able to have agility and flexibility, and that's not exclusive to Matthew. That's really for all our guys. I think the most important thing is, number one, my job is to support him, put my arm around him and let him know that, hey, love you.
I'm sorry that we're going through this let's keep a positive mindset and let's continue to attack this thing to try to be able to get our hands around it so that he can feel as good as possible when we open up against Houston. I do think it's important to be able to get some work in, but not at the expense of following the plan that we've talked about. I think the truest thing is, stay one day at a time, continue to support him and then I'll defer to the experts on where we're at with things that are a little bit outside of my area of expertise. I do have total trust and confidence in our medical group. You guys know how I feel about Reggie and the medical advice that he's getting, and nobody wants to get it figured out more than he does as well.”
McVay provided updates on the rest of the roster.
“No, it was good. We got [Defensive Tackle] Poona Ford back out there and [Cornerback] Ahkello Witherspoon. Really everybody was back out there that had kind of been missing. That’s a real positive. A lot of those guys were on the defensive side of the ball, but offensively we had pretty much all hands on deck, with the exception of Matthew taking part in individual drills.
I thought it was a good, competitive practice. That’s going to be in alignment over the next couple weeks where we're going to be [practicing] in the mornings. You guys know, it gets pretty ridiculous out here. I think that's the smart thing and it doesn't affect our trajectory in terms of our teaching. Part of why we like to go do walkthroughs and then practices is because of the installs. We're just picking and choosing at this point. It serves us well for a couple different reasons.”
Terrance Ferguson and Emmanuel Forbes continued to do side work while Kobie Turner was at full health.
Jared Verse was back at practice after leaving Thursday's early.
