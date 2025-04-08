NFL Mock Draft: Rams Find Tight End on Day Two
The Los Angeles Rams have the 26th overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, but after the first round, their next selections aren't until late in the third round. Unless the Rams trade down for additional draft picks, they'll have a lot of time to think about who they want to take in between picks.
There is no clear answer for them in the first round, as while they would benefit from drafting a lockdown cornerback, they could head into next season feeling good about their secondary as is. Kamren Kinchens will continue to develop and they were able to retain Ahkello Witherspoon.
Their most mocked player in the first round is Colston Loveland, a tight end who would complete their pass game and give Matthew Stafford another star pass-catcher to throw the ball to alongside Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.
Ryan Wilson is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he recently released a mock draft that includes the first three rounds of the NFL draft. For the first round, he thinks the Rams will use their pick on a defensive prospect. However, he believes their next pick in the third-round will address their problem at tight end by drafting Elijah Arroyo from the University of Miami.
Arroyo's first three years as a member of the Miami Hurricanes were nothing to write home about, as he barely got any receptions and had only one touchdown across those three years. However, in 2024, his production increased a lot.
Last year, he had 35 receptions for 590 yards and seven touchdowns. When given more of an opportunity, he showcased how effective he could be as a red-zone threat, something the Rams would greatly appreciate.
Tyler Higbee is their starter and while he has played many years for the Rams, last year he was barely able to stay on the field if they want to complement Matthew Stafford's play even more, they'd draft a tight end with passing upside to help complete their offense.
Arroyo would be a perfect target for them, as it doesn't cost them much and he's shown that he could do the most with his targets despite not getting a lot of them in college.
