NFL Mock Draft: Rams Take QB in Third Round
The Los Angeles Rams are a team with an interesting outlook on the upcoming NFL draft. It's less than a month away, and there still isn't a definitive direction for them to head into regarding their draft picks.
For the past couple of years, they've had the luxury of drafting impactful players all over the draft board, and that is why they're in the position they're at now. This off-season has been somewhat of a perfect storm for them, fueled by their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs.
Their rookies from last year are going to get even better, and they are a team that should be competing for a Super Bowl next year. Ryan Wilson is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he recently published a three-round mock draft predicting what NFL teams will do in the first three rounds of the draft.
I've already gone over his prediction for their first-round pick Jihaad Campbell, and also their first third-round pick Elijah Arroyo. His final prediction for the Rams is for them to use their last third-round pick on quarterback prospect Quinn Ewers.
His NFL draft report written by Lance Zierlein states,
"Ewers' arm talent and game flashes are enticing, but he hasn’t learned to play the game with a high enough level of consistency. The tape of road wins over Alabama and Michigan over the last two seasons showed the clearest picture of Ewers’ ceiling.
He spins it with a sudden release and good touch over the first two levels and makes it look easy when he finds a rhythm. He won a high percentage of his career starts but struggled to put points on the board in most big games in 2024.
Ewers rarely operates as a smooth, full-field reader. He often predetermines his target and throws into coverage instead of taking what the defense is offering. A lack of escapability will require him to process quickly enough to stay ahead of NFL blitz packages.
The raw talent and upside will be alluring for pro-style passing attacks, but it’s fair to wonder if he will ever be able to rise above the talent on his roster and the ability of his play-caller to create favorable terms".
Drafting Ewers in the third round is a fair place for him to be drafted given his talent level, and he would be a pick made for the future as Matthew Stafford will be the starter for at least two years. Ewers has the potential to be their starting quarterback one day, but I can't help but feel as if there would be better-suited prospects for Los Angeles that are available even further down.
A player like Jalen Milroe, who has better physical tools than Ewers and will most likely be available even further down the draft, would be the ideal prospect for the Rams to target if they wanted to draft a rookie quarterback this year.