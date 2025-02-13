Why One NFC Team Would Not Be a Good Choice for Rams' Matthew Stafford
Los Angeles Rams veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming back for the 2025 NFL season but can be elsewhere as well. It is going to be interesting to see when the Rams come out and say if they are going to bring back Stafford next season. The only thing that will stop that from happening is a new contract. Stafford has been great for the Rams since coming to Los Angeles in 2021.
Stafford had a great season last year. The team faced many challenges and overcame most of them. The team was faced with many injuries to start last season but once they got their guys back, they, took off. Now the Rams look to run it back next season with the same group but will it happen, amid contract talks this offseason?
One team that will be interested in Stafford if the Rams open him up for offers, is the New York Giants. For the Giants, trading for Stafford is a no brainer. They have not had a good quarterback play in a long time. And getting Stafford would get things going for at least next season. Giants head coach Brian Daboll will also benefit from a trade for Stafford because he will be on the hot seat next season.
"Nope. First of all, why in the hell would Matthew Stafford want to go to New York?" said ESPN NFL Analyst Marcus Spears on NFL LIVE. "That is like going and saying I am retiring before I actually go home and retire. There is so much that this team needs to do in order to improve. They got off to a good start with Malik Nabers [Giants WR] last year. We think he is going to ascend to a budding wide receiver. But that should not be enough to bring Matthew Stafford on."
"And Matthew Stafford as we see right here is 37 years old. I am trying to go somewhere where I can compete, if I am going to get beat up. If I am going to take sacks and hits I am going to try to go somewhere where I can actually win and win at a high rate."
"Whether you are happy in Los Angeles or not you were a playoff team last year. I am sure that is what is on his mind as he goes forward and tries to make this decision. This is not the place for a veteran quarterback right now."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE