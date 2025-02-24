Rams' Decision on Stafford Will Be Biggest Domino of 2025 Offseason
The Los Angeles Rams find themselves at a major crossroads entering the start of the NFL Scouting Combine.
For the last several years, the Rams have been led on and off the field by veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford proved to be the difference maker at quarterback who the Rams and head coach Sean McVay needed at quarterback to help them get over the hump and finally win the big one.
Since winning the Super Bowl in his first season as a starter in 2021, Stafford has brought stability to the most important position in sports. Gone are the days of the Rams wondering if their quarterback was good enough to will the team to wins.
Now, though, all that could be changing. And Stafford and the Rams now find themselves at the doorstep of the biggest domino of the 2025 NFL offseason.
If the Rams end up moving on from Stafford via a trade after allowing his representation to begin to speak with other teams, it will be among the most staggering moves in recent NFL history. Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks with plenty left in the tank never come available. But seemingly, Stafford has.
It remains to be seen what kind of price the Rams could command for Stafford on the trade market, especially considering he is likely going to push for a deal that pays him close to $50 million in 2025. But logic would suggest the Rams will not let Stafford walk away for anything less than a haul of draft picks.
Any quarterback-needy team that makes a move for Stafford will be changing their fortunes in a big way. Whether it is a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers or a team like the Las Vegas Raiders, Stafford has the talent to take a so-so team to new heights. The entire scope of the AFC and NFC playoff races in 2025 will be impacted by which team Stafford takes snaps for.
There is also the fact that the Rams would have to find a suitable replacement for Stafford. That could lead them toa veteran name like Aaron Rodgers, and could even lead them to finding a young quarterback for McVay to develop into a starter.
Either way, the Stafford move is set to have major ramifications on the Rams and the entire NFL, no matter what happebs.
