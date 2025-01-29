Rams Blasted for Major Free Agent Signing
Last offseason, the Los Angeles Rams signed tight end Colby Parkinson to a three-year, $22.5 million contract, which definitely raised some eyebrows.
After all, Parkinson was coming off of a 2023 campaign with the Seattle Seahawks in which he logged just 25 catches for 247 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
Known more for his blocking than his pass-catching skills, Parkinson was not exactly a sought-after free agent last March, which made the Rams' decision to hand him a rather lucrative multi-year deal all the more peculiar.
Well, Parkinson went on to catch 30 passes for 294 yards and a score during his debut season in Los Angeles, so he wasn't much more production than he was in 2023.
As a result of Parkinson's shoddy output, Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus has named the 26-year-old the Rams' worst free-agent addition of 2024.
"Parkinson was a factor early in the season while Tyler Higbee recovered from injury. That playing time and his production dipped later in the season, though, as he caught just 11 passes over his last 12 games," Wasserman wrote.
The tight end position has become a significant issue for Los Angeles, as Higbee is aging and missed most of the season. Parkinson has value as a blocker, but he definitely is not much of a factor in the passing game.
For that reason, the Rams may want to consider addressing the position this offseason. The problem is that the free-agent market is very thin on tight ends, meaning Los Angeles may need to pursue a trade or just wait until the NFL Draft to patch the hole.
The Rams have regularly been linked to Michigan Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland, but he may not be on the board by the time they pick at No. 26.
Los Angeles may be left with no choice but to explore the trade market, which could feature some interesting tight ends in the coming months.
The Rams will definitely need to add some weapons, so it would be nice for them to add a legitimate playmaker at the tight end position.
