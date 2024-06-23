Rams Have Three Top-50 Ranked Fantasy Players In New PPR Ranking
The Los Angeles Rams have several players who are predicted to have top seasons in fantasy football in 2024. PFF released their new PPR fantasy rankings for the 2024 season, and three Rams players finished in the top 50. Wide receiver Puka Nacua ranked highest at No. 10 overall, while running back Kyren Williams finished right behind him at No. 12. WR Cooper Kupp came in right at No. 50 in the rankings.
Nacua comes in 10th after a standout rookie season in which he racked up both receptions and receiving yards, key for PPR fantasy. He finished his rookie year as the 10th-best player in PPR with 298.5 total points after nabbing 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns.
Williams also had a breakout year for the Rams, finishing No. 33 overall in PPR fantasy points. He finished this high in 2023 despite playing in just 12 games. He rushed for 1,144 yards and 12 touchdowns, while also catching 32 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns for a total of 255 points. Had he played five more games, those numbers could have easily been top-10 or top-20.
Kupp comes into the season ranked lower due to missing parts of the last two seasons with injury. When he was last healthy in 2021, he led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns, and he finished the year as the No. 1 receiver in PPR fantasy football with 439.5 points. He is currently healthy and while expecting that kind of production is unrealistic, he certainly could have a strong fantasy season.
An underrated option this season on the Rams is running back Blake Corum. The rookie will be splitting time with Williams, but he has been working on catching passes in OTAs this offseason, which could help his PPR outcome. Additionally, Corum was a touchdown machine in college, scoring 27 touchdowns on the ground in his final collegiate season. If that translates to the NFL, he will be a huge fantasy pickup.
More Rams:
Rams Center Listed Toward Bottom Of NFL In New Ranking
Rams News: X-Factors Complicating Possible Repeat All-Pro Season for Kyren Williams