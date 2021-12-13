Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Fined by NFL for Second Time in Four Weeks

    Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey has received another fine from the NFL.
    Author:

    Jalen Ramsey's taunting penalty in Week 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars wound up hurting more than just the 15-yard penalty it accrued on the play.

    Ramsey took a hit to his wallet as the NFL fined him $10,300 in part of the league's taunting crackdown, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

    The play in which Ramsey was fined came as a result of his actions after the play. Ramsey stood over a Jaguars' receiver, celebrating the play in what looked like a taunting effort toward the pass-catcher.

    This is something the NFL may have let go in recent years but throughout the course of the 2021 season, the league has made it a conscious effort to eliminate taunting altogether.

    While many believe the new crackdown is being overboard and taking away from the player's emotions on the field, the league has not wavered, continuing to fine players where it hurts most – the wallet.

    Recommended Articles

    IMG_1550
    Play

    Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Fined by NFL for Second Time in Four Weeks

    Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey has received another fine from the NFL.

    49 seconds ago
    IMG_1314 2
    Play

    Rams Place CB Dont’e Deayon, RT Rob Havenstein on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    The Rams have placed three players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List over the last 24 hours.

    17 hours ago
    IMG_1541
    Play

    Rams Will be Without Rookie Cornerback for at Least Three Weeks, Placed on Injured Reserve

    The Rams will be without one of their prominent cornerbacks for weeks to come.

    Dec 11, 2021

    This is the second time in four weeks Ramsey has received a fine of $10,300. Ramsey was fined in Week 9 for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Tennessee Titans.

    Ramsey is a high-energy type of player, but he may need to scale back how much flare he's directing towards his opposition in order to adhere to the NFL's latest taunting crackdown efforts.

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

    IMG_1550
    News

    Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Fined by NFL for Second Time in Four Weeks

    50 seconds ago
    IMG_1314 2
    News

    Rams Place CB Dont’e Deayon, RT Rob Havenstein on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    17 hours ago
    IMG_1541
    News

    Rams Will be Without Rookie Cornerback for at Least Three Weeks, Placed on Injured Reserve

    Dec 11, 2021
    IMG-0016
    News

    Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 14 at Cardinals

    Dec 11, 2021
    IMG-1348
    News

    Rams Place RB Darrell Henderson Jr. on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    Dec 11, 2021
    IMG_1258
    News

    Sean McVay: 'Very Likely' Justin Hollins Makes His Return in Week 14 vs. Cardinals | Team Tracker

    Dec 11, 2021
    IMG_1206 2
    News

    Aaron Donald Says There's More to the Rams' Pass Rush Production Than Just Sack Numbers

    Dec 11, 2021
    IMG_1526
    News

    Rams at Cardinals: Week 14 Prediction and Picks

    Dec 11, 2021