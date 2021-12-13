Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Fined by NFL for Second Time in Four Weeks
Jalen Ramsey's taunting penalty in Week 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars wound up hurting more than just the 15-yard penalty it accrued on the play.
Ramsey took a hit to his wallet as the NFL fined him $10,300 in part of the league's taunting crackdown, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
The play in which Ramsey was fined came as a result of his actions after the play. Ramsey stood over a Jaguars' receiver, celebrating the play in what looked like a taunting effort toward the pass-catcher.
This is something the NFL may have let go in recent years but throughout the course of the 2021 season, the league has made it a conscious effort to eliminate taunting altogether.
While many believe the new crackdown is being overboard and taking away from the player's emotions on the field, the league has not wavered, continuing to fine players where it hurts most – the wallet.
Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Fined by NFL for Second Time in Four Weeks
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey has received another fine from the NFL.
Rams Place CB Dont’e Deayon, RT Rob Havenstein on Reserve/COVID-19 List
The Rams have placed three players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List over the last 24 hours.
Rams Will be Without Rookie Cornerback for at Least Three Weeks, Placed on Injured Reserve
The Rams will be without one of their prominent cornerbacks for weeks to come.
This is the second time in four weeks Ramsey has received a fine of $10,300. Ramsey was fined in Week 9 for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Tennessee Titans.
Ramsey is a high-energy type of player, but he may need to scale back how much flare he's directing towards his opposition in order to adhere to the NFL's latest taunting crackdown efforts.
More from Ram Digest:
- Rams Place CB Dont'e Deayon, RT Rob Havenstein on Reserve/COVID-19 list
- Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 14 at Cardinals
- Rams Place RB Darrell Henderson Jr. on Reserve/COVID-19 List
- Sean McVay: 'Very Likely' Justin Hollins Makes His Return in Week 14 vs. Cardinals
- Aaron Donald Says There's More to the Rams' Pass Rush Production Than Just Sack Numbers
- Rams at Cardinals: Week 14 Prediction and Picks
- Rams Signal Confidence in Rookie LB Ernest Jones' Development as His Role Expands
- Sony Michel's Contributions Add New Life to the Rams' Rushing Attack
- Rams at Cardinals Week 14: Can L.A. Narrow the Gap in the NFC West Standings?
- Von Miller Previews the Rams' Matchup vs. Kyler Murray, Stating He's 'Very Familiar' With Him
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.