Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Fined by NFL for Second Time in Four Weeks

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey has received another fine from the NFL.

Jalen Ramsey's taunting penalty in Week 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars wound up hurting more than just the 15-yard penalty it accrued on the play.

Ramsey took a hit to his wallet as the NFL fined him $10,300 in part of the league's taunting crackdown, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The play in which Ramsey was fined came as a result of his actions after the play. Ramsey stood over a Jaguars' receiver, celebrating the play in what looked like a taunting effort toward the pass-catcher.

This is something the NFL may have let go in recent years but throughout the course of the 2021 season, the league has made it a conscious effort to eliminate taunting altogether.

While many believe the new crackdown is being overboard and taking away from the player's emotions on the field, the league has not wavered, continuing to fine players where it hurts most – the wallet.

This is the second time in four weeks Ramsey has received a fine of $10,300. Ramsey was fined in Week 9 for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Tennessee Titans.

Ramsey is a high-energy type of player, but he may need to scale back how much flare he's directing towards his opposition in order to adhere to the NFL's latest taunting crackdown efforts.

