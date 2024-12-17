Rams Legend Kurt Warner on What Makes This Team Dangerous
The Los Angeles Rams returned to the building are their mini-bye to prepare for a long East Coast trip in Week 16. The Rams used the extra days to rest and recover. These extra days can benefit the team as they are in the final stretch of the season.
The Rams are in full control of whether they make the playoffs or not. They will be the favorites in their last three games. Many are saying they are a team that if they get in the playoffs are dangerous for any opponent they face.
We recently heard from former Rams MVP and Super Bowl quarterback Kurt Warner on what this run means for the team that could see them in the playoffs.
"I believe they are a dangerous team too," said former Rams quarterback Kurt Warner. "I believe the playoffs are so much about game-changing players. You know those guys that can change the complexion of the game at any given moment. So, it starts with the quarterback. They got a champion quarterback. A Super Bowl-winning quarterback in Matthew Stafford. If you watched the game a week ago you saw some of those amazing game-changing plays that he can make."
"Puka Nacua has been unbelievable. They have got four guys on their defense that have four and a half sacks or more. So, they have changers who can rush the passer and change the complexion of the game. I look at this team and you may not say oh top to bottom across the board consistency wise they have been one of the best teams this year when you get to the playoffs and you need game-changing type of players, this team is filled with them. So, I think they are really dangerous if they get into the playoffs."
Warner knows what it takes to win in the playoffs and take it all the way. Warner led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory in 2000. That Rams team had some special playmakers that Warner said you have to have to get to the promised land.
If the Rams get into the playoffs, the player maker for the second straight season will be second-year receiver Puka Nacua.
