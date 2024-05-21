Rams Notes: Chris Shula's Legacy, Replacing Aaron Donald, and Matthew Stafford's Professionalism
Catch up on today's top Los Angeles Rams stories, ranging from a nostalgic nod to a coaching legend's influence to current team dynamics and speculative performance without a key player.
Chris Shula Embraces Grandfather’s Legacy in Defensive Strategy
Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator, Chris Shula, aims to honor the legacy of his grandfather, NFL coaching icon Don Shula, by incorporating his approach to managing the Rams' defense. Read more
Rams Questioned in Latest Offensive Line Rankings
Despite sporting one of the healthiest offensive lines in 2023, the Los Angeles Rams have received a controversial assessment in the latest NFL offensive line rankings. Read more
Filling Aaron Donald's Leadership Void
With Aaron Donald no longer on the team, Rams’ defensive coordinator Chris Shula believes a veteran player is ready to step up and fill the leadership gap left by the formidable defensive lineman. Read more
Matthew Stafford's Professionalism Amid Contract Dispute
While attempting to negotiate a new contract, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has not let this affect his professionalism, attending the first day of OTAs. Read more
Ranking Rams’ Veteran Players Among NFL’s Best
Two Rams stars have been spotlighted in the latest listings of top veteran NFL players. Read more
Predictions for Rams' Performance Without Aaron Donald
The 2024 season will be the first without key player Aaron Donald for the Rams. How will the team fare without their most dynamic player? Read more