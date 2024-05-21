Ram Digest

Rams Notes: Chris Shula's Legacy, Replacing Aaron Donald, and Matthew Stafford's Professionalism

East Rutherford, NJ â€” December 31, 2023 -- Jordan Fuller of the Rams intercepts at Tyrod Taylor pass in the first half. The New York Giants host the Los Angeles Rams on December 31, 2023 at at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.
East Rutherford, NJ – December 31, 2023 -- Jordan Fuller of the Rams intercepts at Tyrod Taylor pass in the first half. The New York Giants host the Los Angeles Rams on December 31, 2023 at at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Catch up on today's top Los Angeles Rams stories, ranging from a nostalgic nod to a coaching legend's influence to current team dynamics and speculative performance without a key player.

Chris Shula Embraces Grandfather’s Legacy in Defensive Strategy

Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator, Chris Shula, aims to honor the legacy of his grandfather, NFL coaching icon Don Shula, by incorporating his approach to managing the Rams' defense. Read more

Rams Questioned in Latest Offensive Line Rankings

Despite sporting one of the healthiest offensive lines in 2023, the Los Angeles Rams have received a controversial assessment in the latest NFL offensive line rankings. Read more

Filling Aaron Donald's Leadership Void

With Aaron Donald no longer on the team, Rams’ defensive coordinator Chris Shula believes a veteran player is ready to step up and fill the leadership gap left by the formidable defensive lineman. Read more

Matthew Stafford's Professionalism Amid Contract Dispute

While attempting to negotiate a new contract, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has not let this affect his professionalism, attending the first day of OTAs. Read more

 Ranking Rams’ Veteran Players Among NFL’s Best

Two Rams stars have been spotlighted in the latest listings of top veteran NFL players. Read more

Predictions for Rams' Performance Without Aaron Donald

The 2024 season will be the first without key player Aaron Donald for the Rams. How will the team fare without their most dynamic player? Read more

