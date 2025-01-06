BREAKING: Rams Offense Suffers Critical Blow Before Playoffs
The Los Angeles Rams went up against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in what would mark the end of their regular season. Followers got to see some other faces shine in this game, as Rams head coach Sean McVay made the choice to sit the team’s usual starters and allow others to play.
One of the players McVay told reporters fans would see more of during this game was Rams running back Blake Corum; however, it was not long into the game before Corum was sidelined with an injury that left him questionable to go back in.
Corum did not touch the gridiron again during the match, and in a postgame press conference, McVay announced that the running back fractured his forearm and would not be making any appearances in the postseason.
In his first year with the Rams, Corum made an appearance in all of the Rams’ regular season games, and despite not seeing the ball as much as starting running back Kyren Williams does, he has still been an asset for the team’s offense.
“He’s a tough, resilient guy. He’s going to be a really good player for us for a long time but he will miss the postseason,” McVay said to reporters.
Corum only carried the ball twice for ten yards in the team’s loss against the Seahawks, his playing time cut short after he was spotted on the sideline with a sling on as the game went into the second half.
While it seemed as though Corum would be playing the role that Williams usually plays, Rams running back Ronnie Rivers had to step up for the Rams’ run game after Corum was sidelined.
Corum finished his first season with the Rams with 58 carries for 207 yards, and seven receptions for 58 yards.
The Rams walked away from their match against the Seahawks with a hard-fought loss; however, given the team’s decision to rest a majority of their starters, the Rams’ secondary only confirmed that the team is overrun with skill.
The loss did not affect the Rams’ playoff chances but it did play into the team’s seeding, causing them to fall to the fourth seed in the NFC. They are now slated to go up against the loser of the Minnesota Vikings-Detroit Lions matchup in the first round of the playoffs.
