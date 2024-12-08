REPORT: Bold Prediction for the Rams' Matchup vs. Bills
The Los Angeles Rams have plenty to play for over the season's final five weeks. Three of the Rams' final five games are against teams in the NFC West.
Still, while the Rams can technically lose this game and still make the playoffs, they still aim to win as many games as possible over the next few weeks. This will give them a chance to still continue heading towards playoff football.
Garrett Podell believes the Rams can do the unthinkable and stop the Bills on Sunday. Garrett Podell of CBS Sports thinks the Rams are ready to perform well at home against top opponent.
"Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford found his groove," Podell said. "He threw nine touchdowns to seven interceptions in the Rams' first nine games of the year, but the last three weeks, two of which have resulted in Los Angeles victories, Stafford has thrown for eight touchdowns and no picks.
"On the other side of this Week 14 matchup in Los Angeles, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is playing the most efficient football of his career in 2024, with career-lows in turnover rate (1.8%) and sack rate (3.5%) to go along with his shortest average pass length (7.6) and quickest time to throw (2.83 seconds) of his career. However, he will get heated up by Rams rookie edge rusher Jared Verse, whose 55 quarterback pressures rank as the fourth-most in the NFL, and the rest of the youth along Los Angeles first or second-year pass rush in Byron Young (six sacks), Braden Fiske (six sacks) and Kobie Turner (five sacks). "
The Rams have the talent to compete with every team on their schedule and any team they could face in the postseason. However, the National Football League is not about potential, which means the Rams have to go out and win games on the field, not on paper.
"Stafford and the Rams' youthful pass rush combine to snap the Bills' seven-game winning streak in Week 14.
