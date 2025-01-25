Will Rams Explore Stafford Trade This Offseason?
Now three years removed from the last time the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl, the good old days might be coming to an end in Los Angeles. Mainly, veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford is not getting any younger.
That being said, could the Rams explore trade possibilities for Stafford if he doesn't hang up the cleats before the next season begins?
The Rams utilize another veteran quarterback behind Stafford in Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo played in one game for the Rams and slung the football well. However, Garoppolo suffers from the same situation Stafford does, which seems to be a growing trend surrounding this Rams team.
Having Stafford as their main quarterback since the trade with the Detroit Lions, Stafford has displayed himself as a future Hall of Famer, especially now that he has his ring. As the Rams Super Bowl hopes continue to break before they make it there, the Rams need to make a decision for the future.
Stafford's name carries enough weight that if he does decide to come back, and if the Rams struggle during the early season, similar to this year, other teams may be picking up the phone to call the front office for Stafford's abilities.
Predictions have swarmed back and forth surround Stafford and a potential trade. If the Rams should ponder a trade involving Stafford, it would need to be the right deal. Stafford would most likely wish to go to a contender, and the Rams would like a potential quarterback that can carry them into the future.
A recent prediction by NFL Writer Ben Solak would have the Rams front office calling the team that eliminated them from the playoffs this season, the Philadelphia Eagles.
"The Rams desperately need a young quarterback to develop behind Matthew Stafford. I predict they'll trade for Kenny Pickett, currently the QB2 of the Eagles, to fill the role after failing to land an acceptable rookie option in the draft," Solak wrote.
While Pickett played in five games for the Eagles, his experience would not be a strong replacement to Stafford, even if they were to use him as a bridge quarterback option. If Stafford were to be traded, after being "the guy" for his entire career, it may be hard to convince him to become the second string option.
While head coach Sean McVay has urged Stafford to make his decision on the 2025 season sooner, rather than later, it still remains up in the air if the future Hall of Famer wants to put his body on the line one last time before the end of his contract.
