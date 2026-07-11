Aaron Donald Reportedly 'Gassed' After Rams Workout, Fueling Return Speculation

As the Los Angeles Rams get closer to training camp, the rumors of a potential Aaron Donald return continue to heat up. Following the trade for two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, Donald has been considering coming out of retirement.

Over the last month, Donald has subtly teased a return, but Friday’s appearance on the Rams’ practice field may have been the biggest sign of a return yet. Reported by TMZ’s Michael Babcock, Donald spent Friday afternoon going through drills on the Rams’ practice field for about an hour. Babcock also noted that Donald looked gassed walking off the field.

Aaron Donald spent this afternoon on the Rams practice field.

Told he went through several drills over about an hour and looked gassed walking off the field.

This comes amid talk the retired NFL superstar could make a comeback.

One workout at his old stomping grounds doesn't… pic.twitter.com/8Dnl3wVaiX — michael j. babcock (@michaelbabcock) July 11, 2026

Earlier in the week, he was also filmed giving Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker pass-rush tips while wearing a Rams shirt. Since retiring after the 2023 season, Donald hasn’t shown much interest in a return.

However, this is the most Donald has been involved in a football capacity since his retirement. It’s clear that the Rams trading for Myles Garrett has at least sparked an itch.

Aaron Donald On Pass Rushing



“Slow becomes smooth, and smooth becomes fast” pic.twitter.com/4Zj4ORTUAB — Chris Haddad (@chrisvIQtory) July 10, 2026

It can be argued whether or not Donald was ‘gassed’, but it is certainly a positive for Donald to be out on the practice field at the Rams’ facility two weeks before the team reports to training camp. It’s very possible that Donald is trying to get himself into football shape for a return.

As Rams training camp approaches, it seems more and more likely that Donald could return for the 2026 season. The Rams are in a much different place than they were in 2023 when Donald retired. During the 2023 season, the Rams were retooling the roster and relying on young players to fill big roles. Heading into 2026, the Rams are Super Bowl favorites and are once again going “all in” for a Super Bowl.

Instead of needing to carry the Rams defense like he did in years past, Donald can play in a more supportive role alongside Garrett. Even if he isn’t the player that he was when he retired, the Rams should be able to find a role for Donald and put him in a position to succeed.

The next two weeks are going to be important in determining whether Donald returns. While he could certainly join the team during the season to help a potential playoff run, it seems more likely that Donald would want to return at some point during training camp.

Until Donald officially decides one way or the other, there is going to be continued speculation. However, Donald being seen at the Rams’ facility is the biggest sign of a potential return that we’ve seen up to this point. Donald’s return may have initially seemed far-fetched, but as Rams training camp gets closer, it seems like a very real possibility.

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