Rams EDGE Myles Garrett: No. 2 Player Could Be Final Piece to Super Bowl Run

Rams On SI is counting down the Los Angeles Rams’ top 25 players for the 2026 season. This series continues with our No. 2 player, Myles Garrett

This offseason, the Los Angeles Rams have shown that they are all in on 2026. They made that very clear when they traded for edge rusher Myles Garrett, who they believe can help get them over the top.

Garrett has spent his entire career playing for a losing franchise. He’ll finally get the opportunity to play for one that’s serious about winning. For a player that just broke the single-season sack record, that’s an exciting endeavor.

Why Myles Garrett is So Important

The Rams traded for Garrett with the idea that he was the missing piece to their pass rush and could help get them over the top. While Jared Verse was a promising player, his ability to finish at the quarterback was still developing. Garrett broke the single-season sack record in 2025 and has been the best pass rusher off the edge in the NFL over the past few seasons.

Garrett gives the Rams a player of a similar caliber as Aaron Donald on their defense. He has the ability to take over games and make the closing play. Additionally, because of the attention he’ll require from opposing offenses, Garrett will open up opportunities for players like Kobie Turner and Byron Young. The Rams are relying heavily on Garrett to help take their defense to the next level.

The Depth Behind Garrett

Behind Garrett, the Rams have Josiah Stewart in the edge rotation. However, if the Rams lost Garrett for any amount of time, he’d be impossible to replace.Garrett’s impact on the entire defense, from others on the defensive line to the secondary, can’t be replaced by another player. It’s possible that the Rams could get by for a game or two depending on the opponent. However, Garrett is one of the few irreplaceable players on the team.

What Happens if Things Go Wrong?

While it’s unrealistic to expect a second consecutive 20-sack season from Garrett, the Rams need him to be productive. The Rams are expecting Garrett to elevate the rest of their pass rush and take the defense to the next level. This is a group that the front office has built up over the last few years and they see Garrett as that missing piece.

If Garrett disappoints or begins to show his age, it becomes difficult to justify what the Rams gave up to acquire him. They traded away a promising young pass rusher and multiple top draft picks. In the case that Garrett doesn’t rise to the occasion of playing on a better team, questions will be asked.

Why We Ranked Garrett Here

Garrett is arguably the best defensive player in the NFL, and the Rams are relying on him to take their defense to the next level and help them win the Super Bowl. If the Rams didn’t believe Garrett could be the missing piece, they would not have traded as much as they did to acquire him.

It’s a fair assessment to say that Garrett is the most important player on the roster outside of Matthew Stafford. While Stafford is the most important player on offense and the team only goes as far as he does, the same can be said about Garrett and the defense. For the Rams’ defense to be dominant, they need Garrett to play up to his standard. If Garrett does that, this team will be a legitimate Super Bowl contender in January.

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