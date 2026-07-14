When Aaron Donald retired from the NFL following the 2023 season, very few would have predicted an eventual return to the Los Angeles Rams. Donald repeatedly described himself as feeling “complete” and “full” about his career.

“I think the passion to play the game is no longer there for me,” said Donald in an exclusive sit-down interview announcing his retirement. “I will always love football, but to think about going through another camp and another 17-(game) season, I just don't got the urge to want to push myself through that no more. I'm just, I'm burnt out. The best way to say it is I'm full, I'm complete.”

The feeling of being burnt out made sense. Outside of Donald’s first few seasons, his last two may have been the most difficult mentally. After the Rams won the Super Bowl, they went 5-12 in the 2022 season with Donald missing extended time due to injury for the first time in his career with a high ankle sprain.

Donald No Longer Has to Carry the Defense

In 2023, the season didn’t start well as the team was in a ‘re-tooling’ phase, but the Rams did turn it around and make the playoffs. At 32, it made sense that Donald didn’t want to be part of a rebuild and felt like he had accomplished everything. It made sense that he no longer wanted to be “the guy” that the defense consistently relied on. Finishing in the playoffs after playing a full season, Donald got to go out on his terms.

While the Rams have progressively gotten better in the two years since Donald retired, the urge to return still wasn’t there. Earlier this offseason, Donald was quoted saying on a podcast with Cam Heyward that he has “no urge to play football.”

Those feelings have clearly changed since that recording. After the Rams traded for edge rusher Myles Garrett, it has been speculated that Donald could be considering a return. Last Friday, Donald worked out at the Rams’ facilityto see where his body was ahead of the Rams reporting to training camp on July 25.

Myles Garrett Changes Everything for Donald

There’s no doubt that one of the main reasons why Donald is even considering a return to the Rams is Garrett. Garrett would undoubtedly be the best player that Donald has played with throughout his career and is arguably the best edge rusher of his generation. Between the two of them, Garrett and Donald have a combined five Defensive Player of the Year awards. Garrett also just set the single-season sack record.

For much of his career, Donald was expected to do everything on the Rams defensive line. He was the primary pass rusher and also expected to make plays in crunch time. Donald did that plenty and officially ffinished his career as the Rams' all-time sack leader.

When Donald had 20.5 sacks in 2018, the next closest Rams player was Ndamukong Suh with 4.5. In 2019, Dante Fowler became the first Rams player to play with Donald and eclipse 10 sacks since Robert Quinn did it in 2014. Leonard Floyd also eclipsed 10 sacks in 2020. During the Super Bowl run, it was Donald who had to make clinching plays against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship and Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.

Von Miller showed up for the Rams in the playoffs and sacked Joe Burrow twice in the Super Bowl. However, in 2023, the Rams were back with Donald as the primary pass rush threat. While it was Kobie Turner who led the team in sacks with Byron Young close behind him, Donald was still getting most of the attention.

The Rams Have Created the Perfect Situation

With Garrett in the picture and Donald two years removed from his last snap, that likely won’t be the case in 2026. If Donald does return, offenses won’t ignore him, but Garrett is the primary threat and the player who the Rams are building the pass rush around.

It made sense that Donald felt burnt out. For years, opposing offenses constantly double- and triple-teamed him. It opened up opportunities for others, but it also made life very difficult for Donald snap-to-snap, and he still managed to be successful.

If Donald returns this season, he’ll likely be among the players benefitting from Garrett garnering most of the attention. He no longer has to be “the guy”, which may lead to him being able to play more freely.

Prior to this offseason, an Aaron Donald return was always a pipe dream. It always felt unlikely. For the first time since Donald retired, it doesn’t just feel possible, but likely. If Donald returns, he no longer has to carry the defense or shoulder all of the pressure, and the addition of Myles Garrett is a big reason why.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.