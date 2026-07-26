Braden Fiske Opens Up About Feeling Healthy Ahead of Rams Training Camp

As the Los Angeles Rams enter the 2026 season, several players will be looking to improve and take that next step in their careers. One of those players in defensive lineman Braden Fiske who had a bit of a sophomore slump in year two.

However, as Fiske looks ahead to the 2026 season and gets ready for training camp, he is looking forward to once again being healthy.

“That’s the number one thing,” said Fiske. “Last year, I showed up to training camp not feeling like I wanted to feel. But this year, I got to the offseason the way I wanted to and I feel great. I’m just ready to be healthy. I feel great right now.”

Following his rookie season, there was a lot of excitement around Fiske. His 8.5 sacks as a rookie earned him a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team and he finished as a finalist for the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

However, last season, Fiske was hampered by injuries from the get-go and struggled to find his footing. His first sack didn’t come until Week 9 and he finished with just three on the year.

“I think my main focus, at least going into this year, is just getting better every day,” said Fiske. “Obviously, last year wasn’t my best statistical year. I had to really go back and do a deep dive. I battled some injuries. That’s part of the game, that’s not an excuse. I feel great going into this season. I just want to win and get better.”

While the stats may not have been there for Fiske last season, there were still some positives. Sack numbers can often fluctuate from year to year and can be luck-based in a sense. Given some of the problems at cornerback last year, Fiske and several other Rams pass rushers weren't able to finish plays at the quarterback as often as they would have liked.

Fiske may not have had the sacks, but he still managed to affect the quarterback. His 50 pressures were only nine fewer than his rookie season. Additionally, while he was healthy, Fiske looked much better against the run than he had during his rookie year. From Weeks 11-13, Fiske was the second-best run defender in the NFL via PFF.

Heading into year three, there will be a lot of expectations on Fiske to take that next step and make the type of impact that he had during his rookie season. Playing alongside Myles Garrett should open up some one-on-one opportunities. If Aaron Donald decides to return, it will be difficult for offenses to account for everyone along the Rams’ defensive front.

“It’s not every day you get to play next to a Hall of Famer,” said Fiske. “I think that opportunity is unbelievable in itself. I’m excited to get to work with Myles.”

Fiske’s second season may not have gone as expected, but as he heads into year three, he feels healthy, which is a great first step. Fiske's talent has never been the question, as the Rams traded up to draft him. If his health holds up, there's reason to believe a bounce-back season could be in the cards for Fiske, and his best football is still ahead of him.

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