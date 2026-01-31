Rams Could Pounce on Three Linebacker Options in Free Agency

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a clear issue at linebacker and while Nate Landman and Omar Speights did more than enough to sure up the position, they'll need another player to take the unit over the top.

ESPN recently released a list of 32 impending free agents, one from each NFL team. Here are three off-ball linebacker prospects who could fit the needs of the Rams. Let's evaluate and make the call on whether Los Angeles should go after,

Quay Walker

The Evaluation

"Given that receiver Romeo Doubs and backup quarterback Malik Willis are likely luxuries the Packers can't afford, Walker becomes the biggest decision," stated ESPN's Rob Demovsky. "They declined the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, but GM Brian Gutekunst has claimed all along he wants Walker back on a long-term deal. There had been on-and-off negotiations, but it's clear Walker won't come cheap. So the question is how much the Packers value him and whether they think they're positioned to replace him and make Edgerrin Cooper the centerpiece of the linebacker group."

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur approaches linebacker Quay Walker (7) after he was ejected from the game against the Detroit Lions during their football game Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. | Dan Powers / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Call

Walker is such a tough question because he's an extremely talented player who I feel would do very well within the Rams defense...but his price tag mimics those thoughts. For a team that is moving forward with another linebacker in Edgerrin Cooper as their number one, that would set off alarms.

However, I see Walker as a player who can help Landman return to his early-season form, allowing him to go hunt while having the ability to make plays on his own. I say yes if the money makes sense.

Devin Bush

The Evaluation

"Bush, 27, is coming off the best year of his career. He recorded 125 tackles and three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns," stated ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. "With Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah missing most of the past two seasons because of a neck injury, Bush has filled in admirably and formed a solid duo with rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger. Bush is the only unrestricted free agent from a defense that finished the season as one of the NFL's best, and keeping him would help retain that continuity. But he's due for a sizable pay raise after playing on a $3.25 million salary in 2025."

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush (30) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Call

Bush has found a home in Cleveland, and while the Browns may not be able to keep him, I don't see the organization allowing Bush to simply walk away without a big offer. I do have some questions about scheme fit so with such a price, I'm going to say Bush is a no go for Los Angeles.

Alex Singleton

The Evaluation

"Certainly, running back J.K. Dobbins or defensive end John Franklin-Myers or linebacker Justin Strnad could have gotten the nod here," stated ESPN's Jeff Legwold. "But while Singleton just turned 32 and was treated for cancer this season, no pending free agent's potential departure would require a bigger adjustment for the Broncos this offseason."

"Singleton led the team in tackles for the third time in four seasons. And despite cancer surgery in November, he was one of just three players on the team's defense to play at least 1,000 snaps (CB Riley Moss and S Talanoa Hufanga were the others). He could lure a bigger short-term offer from elsewhere, but if the Broncos don't keep him, that's a lot of tackles and snaps to replace."

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) celebrates defeating the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Call

Singleton is the player to add. Obviously, his age and medical history are concerns, but he was one of the keys to a dominant Broncos defense that emulated the success of the franchise's No Fly Zone unit from a decade before.

He's smart, savvy, and at the perfect age where a long-term deal doesn't need to be struck. Singleton is the key to the Rams having success next season.

