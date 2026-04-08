The Rams Have a Secret Weapon and Sean McVay Knows It
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WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams love Terrance Ferguson. It's clear as day and had the Atlanta Falcons not traded up in 2025, Ferguson might have been a first round pick. That's how much the Rams wanted him and for good reason.
After a rookie year with ups and downs, a rookie year in which Ferguson came on strong towards the end, it's clear as day what the Rams want to do with him. The Rams have a secret weapon. It's Ferguson: the new Cooper Kupp.
Why Ferguson Is the Next Cooper Kupp
Before someone starts losing their mind, there is no straight-up replacement for Cooper Kupp because Kupp has such a unique background and skillset. However, McVay has the tight end who can do Cooper Kupp things, while being a natural matchup nightmare.
The beauty about Kupp is his blocking ability. He's a savage with his hands. Ferguson isn't there yet, but he's quickly coming along. His tight ends coach is Scott Huff, a former offensive lineman and offensive line coach, so the foundation is there.
However, from a tactical standpoint, Ferguson is going to be the Rams' WR3. It's my belief that the reason the Rams didn't sign a receiver in free agency is due to Ferguson. Because of him, I see the Rams using their 12 personnel package to operate their 11 personnel offense, using Ferguson as a player they can flex outside to create natural matchup concerns, while flexing him inside to mirror the run and the pass. Very much operating in the Cooper Kupp role.
All those routes Kupp used to run, the underneath, the dig, the deep crosser. Expect Ferguson to be used in that way simply because he can, and no one generally expects a tight end deep crosser off play action. It's that process that keeps Sean McVay ahead of the trends.
On top of that, the Rams' 13 personnel offense is able to use 12 personnel concepts as Ferguson acts as the other receiver, while Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, and Davis Allen are the ones putting their hands in the dirt.
What makes McVay a genius is that he's a space manipulator. He understands coverage, how to attacks coverages, and induce openings by forcing defenses to play by their standard rules. Ferguson is the knife that forces defenses to take bold chances in matching personnels.
A defensive back is often too small, and a linebacker is often too slow to cover Ferguson. With a year in the offense under his belt and an offseason to get bigger, Ferguson is the secret weapon that will allow McVay to run his offense without limitation.
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Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.