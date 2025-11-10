New Mock Draft Has the Rams Loading Up Where It Matters Most
Over the last few years, the Los Angeles Rams have done a great job in the NFL Draft. Even when they traded away a lot of their top picks over the years, the Rams have been able to find players that best fit their team and scheme. That has been their signature over the last few drafts, and they are looking to keep it that way. The Rams will have two first-round picks for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Those players have turned into starters for the Rams, and some have become some of the best in their respective positions. The Rams have found some players in the late rounds as well that a lot of other teams have overlooked.
Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network had the Rams taking two star defensive players in the first round of his latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft.
11) Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons)
Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
Heading into this coming draft with two first-round picks, the Los Angeles Rams have a variety of options they could pursue in Round 1. They could pool those picks together to move up for an eventual replacement for Matthew Stafford, but with no trades going on in this mock, they stay put with Atlanta’s selection and improve the defense.
Jermod McCoy snagged four interceptions in 2024 and showed quick feet, hip fluidity, and strong closing ability. He’s long, competitive, and capable of handling field-side and boundary responsibilities. His physical tools check every box you could think of, and his processing abilities are enough to land him early in this 2026 NFL Mock Draft.
27) Los Angeles Rams
The Rams opt for consecutive defenders with their first two picks in this 2026 NFL Mock Draft, following their previous selection of a cornerback. They have a well-rounded defensive line in place, but an investment in a high-profile linebacker could further propel the unit.
In the right system, Sonny Styles could make some serious noise in the NFL. His instincts have shown plenty of improvement over time, and he’s a freak athlete with a large tackling radius and the ability to make plays in coverage.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Los Angeles Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSIand @BrockVierra.Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE