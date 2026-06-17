5 Biggest Questions Facing the Rams Following OTAs

The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up OTAs and canceled minicamp. Therefore, the next time the players take the field will be once training camp begins in July. Still, there will be a lot to discuss between now and training camp. A potential Aaron Donald return will be at the forefront of those discussions, along with the position battles at quarterback and wide receiver. Let’s take a look at some of the biggest questions around the Rams following OTAs.

1. Will Aaron Donald Return?

After the Rams traded for Myles Garrett, there was immediate speculation that Aaron Donald could make a comeback. Donald hasn’t outright said no publicly at this point. Playing with Garrett has certainly created some pause and forced him to consider a comeback.

If Donald wants to come back, the Rams will make it happen and timing won’t be an issue. With that said, they would certainly like to have him for training camp if possible. It’s fair to remain skeptical on Donald potentially returning after being out of the league for two years. However, it does remain a possibility.

2. How Will the Rams Handle the Backup Quarterback Competition?

From a team standpoint, there won’t be a backup quarterback competition. The Rams will be bringing Ty Simpson along at his own pace and anything he does will be separate from Stetson Bennett. Publicly, Bennett and Simpson aren’t competing.

However, this is something that the media will certainly be pushing. After the draft, Sean McVay said that Simpson would compete with Bennett. Both McVay and offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase praised what Bennett did during OTAs.

To avoid any potential quarterback controversy, the Rams will likely downplay Simpson and what he’s doing to the media. That’s not to say that Simpson would perform better than Matthew Stafford. However, if Stafford were to struggle for a stretch during the regular season, the last thing the Rams would want is for fans to start calling for the new rookie quarterback. Because of that, Simpson is going to be someone that the Rams remain very level on publicly. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Bennett remain listed as the backup for a majority of the summer and into Week 1.

3. Who Will Emerge as WR3?

When it comes to the wide receiver position, the Rams are set with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. However, behind them is where things get murky. Between Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith, Konata Mumpfield, and CJ Daniels, the Rams have several different skill sets to work with.

However, those different skill sets are exactly why the Rams may not have a true third wide receiver as they have in the past. That’s especially the case as they move to more 12 and 13 personnel that features tight ends. It’s more likely that this is a shared title with Smith and Whittington as the WR3a and WR3b. The Rams could also sign a player like Stefon Diggs. Whittington may be the early favorite, but Smith has shown value as a deep threat as well.

4. What Happens With Alaric Jackson?

It’s easy to say that the Rams have to find an alternative to Jackson as soon as possible. However, the legal process can be slow and the Rams are going to let that process play out. Until they know more about Jackson’s situation, it’s difficult for them to act on it. That’s not to say Jackson did or didn’t do anything wrong, but the team will wait on the legal process. Jackson is set to have a hearing on June 30.

Still, the situation has put the Rams in a difficult spot. There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding whether Jackson will be suspended for six or more games or even be on the team at all. Taylor Decker remains a free agent and likely the best option. However, if the Rams simply want insurance and depth, Joe Noteboom is someone to watch as well.

5. Which Players Are Poised to Take the Next Step?

Throughout OTAs, only two practices were open to the media, and the Rams canceled minicamp. With that said, the typical early-summer buzz that we normally get around this time was non-existent. Still, there will be plenty of players who will be looking to carry some momentum from OTAs into training camp.

Trent McDuffie had a strong start to his Rams career as he lined up all over the secondary and made plays. With Terrance Ferguson heading into year two, he could certainly be a standout name in training camp as he looks to become a more featured piece in the offense. Josaiah Stewart may play behind Myles Garrett and Byron Young, but he had some promising moments as a rookie. Lastly, Blake Corum emerged as an important player in the run game last year. Can he take on an even larger role and create some buzz in training camp?

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