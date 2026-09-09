Rams 2026 Season Predictions: Picking Every Game From Week 1 to the Super Bowl

The Los Angeles Rams are entering a season with Super Bowl expectations and the 2026 campaign will start on Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers. With just one day before the start of the Rams’ season, let’s break down the schedule one last time with week-by-week predictions.

Week 1: vs. San Francisco 49ers (TNF)

The Rams may be without Aaron Donald, but that shouldn’t have too much of an impact on this game. There will be questions about whether the Rams made the right call with their travel plans to arrive late. However, the Rams should come in focused and ready to get the win against a division rival.



Prediction: Win, 31-20 (1-0)

Week 2: vs. New York Giants (MNF)

Following a long trip to Australia, Donald could make his debut at SoFi Stadium after a long break. The Giants could be a feisty team, but the Rams have more talent and get the season going on the right foot with back-to-back wins.



Prediction: Win, 23-13 (2-0)

Week 3: @ Denver Broncos (SNF)

The Rams play in primetime three straight times to start the season. Playing the Broncos on the road on a short week will be difficult, and this could end up being a close, defensive battle. However, expect the Rams to come out with a close win.



Prediction: Win, 20-17 (3-0)

Week 4: @ Philadelphia Eagles

Sean McVay is 0-4 against Nick Sirianni, and that includes three losses over the last two seasons. It’s hard to see McVay falling to 0-5. With Super Bowl expectations, Rams go on the road and start the season 4-0.



Prediction: Win, 24-20 (4-0)

Week 5: vs. Buffalo Bills (MNF)

The Rams will play four playoff teams in the first five weeks, and this will also be the fourth primetime game. The Buffalo Bills will be a challenge, and the Rams may come up just short.



Prediction: Loss, 27-23 (4-1)

Week 6: vs. Arizona Cardinals

There’s no doubt that the Rams will be pleased to get the Arizona Cardinals on a short week. Division games are never easy, but McVay has dominated the Cardinals as the head coach of the Rams.



Prediction: Win, 34-16 (5-1)

Week 7: @ Las Vegas Raiders

It will be interesting to see if the Raiders are playing Kirk Cousins at quarterback or if Fernando Mendoza has taken over at this point. Either way, the Rams come out on top as the better team.



Prediction: Win, 35-13 (6-1)

Week 8: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

For just the third time since moving to Los Angeles, the Rams and Chargers are set to meet in the regular season. The Rams won the game in the preseason and the Chargers are looking like they may be ready to take that next step under Jim Harbaugh. This will be close, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the Chargers win. However, the Rams defense could make life difficult for Justin Herbert.



Prediction: Win, 24-20 (7-1)

Week 9: @ Washington Commanders

This won't be McVay's first time back in Washington, but it will still be an important conference game. The Commanders may be stuck in a rut after making the NFC Championship two years ago.



Prediction: Win, 27-17 (8-1)

Week 10: @ Arizona Cardinals

A game against the Cardinals will leave a good taste in the Rams’ mouth as they head into the bye week. Beating the Cardinals will allow the Rams to feel good about where they stand before they head into the bye week.



Prediction: Win, 41-20 (9-1)

Week 11: Bye Week

While some may have wanted the Rams to have an earlier bye, this splits the season up into two parts. At 9-1, the Rams can look to make a push for the NFC’s top seed.



Record at the Bye: 9-1

Week 12: vs. Green Bay Packers (Thanksgiving Eve)

The Rams are fortunate in that they will get the Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium late in the season rather than at Lambeau Field. This game will take place on Thanksgiving Eve. With more than a week to prepare, the Rams will get the win.



Prediction: Win, 28-24 (10-1)

Week 13: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (TNF)

It's back-to-back primetime games once again for the Rams as they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football one week after Thanksgiving Eve. The last time these two teams played in primetime, the result was one of the best games ever. This will be a revenge game for Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see one of them make a play to win it.



Prediction: Win, 27-21 (11-1)

Week 14: @ San Francisco 49ers

The Rams couldn't ask for better-timed games against the 49ers this season. While it's not ideal to play them in Australia, they avoid a "Levi's South" situation in Week 1. However, division games on the road are never easy.



Prediction: Loss, 23-20 (11-2)

Week 15: vs. Dallas Cowboys

At this point in the season, the Cowboys could be one of the better teams in the NFC, and this is one of the bigger games of the year. Every Super Bowl team goes through some adversity, and this stretch could be it for the Rams.



Prediction: Loss, 34-31 (11-3)

Week 16: @ Seattle Seahawks (Christmas)

It seems almost criminal that the NFL waited until Week 16 for the first Rams-Seahawks game of the year. Back in 2021, the Rams lost three straight games on their way to the Super Bowl. The same happens this year as the Rams lose three games in a row late in the season.



Prediction: Loss, 23-20 (11-4)

Week 17: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A game against the Buccaneers may be just what the Rams need to get back on track. McVay has had success against Todd Bowles in the past. While this game may be in Tampa Bay, the Rams will tough out a close win on the road and get headed in the right direction before the playoffs.



Prediction: Win, 27-17 (12-4)

Week 18: vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Rams are set to finish the season against Seattle, which means they will play the Seahawks twice in three weeks. This game could be for the division or the No. 1 seed. Either way, the Rams will be playing their starters in this game.



Prediction: Win, 30-20 (13-4)

NFC Playoff Standings and Predictions

Los Angeles Rams (13-4) Detroit Lions (13-4) Dallas Cowboys (12-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8) Seattle Seahawks (12-5) Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) Green Bay Packers (11-6)

This would be a very competitive NFC playoff field with the Rams just sneaking out the NFC’s No. 1 seed in the final week of the season. After missing the playoffs last year and with an easy schedule, the Detroit Lions looked primed for a big year. Some may expect the New Orleans Saints to win the NFC South, but they may still be one year away.

NFC Divisional Round: Rams vs. Seahawks

For the third time in a little over a month, the Rams will play the Seahawks. These two teams are right back where they were a year ago, meeting in the playoffs. With the game at SoFi this time around, the Rams come out on top.



Prediction: Win, 27-24

NFC Championship Game: Rams vs. Lions

Back in 2023, Matthew Stafford played his old team in the playoffs in Detroit. It seems only right that he would need to play his old team to get back to the Super Bowl, but this time at SoFi Stadium. The Rams get back to the Super Bowl with a fourth-quarter game-winning drive from Stafford.



Prediction: Win, 31-30

Super Bowl: Rams vs. Bills

This is the game that many would love to see with Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford going at it for the Lombardi Trophy. The Bills would be mak

ing their first Super Bowl appearance since the ‘90s. While the Rams lost the game at SoFi early in the season, they will win this one with a late touchdown.



Prediction: Win, 34-24

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