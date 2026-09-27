Rams vs. Broncos: Position-by-Position Breakdown Ahead of Sunday Night Football

The Los Angeles Rams are set to play the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football in Week 3. Both teams have had similar starts to the season. After a disappointing division game loss in Week 1, the Rams and Broncos each bounced back with solid wins in Week 2.

However, the Rams are entering a grueling part of their schedule, and a win on the road against the Broncos would go a long way. The Rams are likely to be without Puka Nacua for a second straight week and Myles Garrett also remains on injured reserve. Let’s take a look at how the Rams match up with the Broncos before the game.

Quarterback

The Rams have the clear advantage at quarterback over the Broncos. While Bo Nix played better last week, Sean Payton put some of the training wheels back on the offense. Matthew Stafford bounced back last week against the Giants, throwing for 327 yards and three touchdowns. Whichever team is able to get pressure on the opposing quarterback will have the advantage. Stafford’s numbers dip under pressure, but Nix under pressure turns into the worst quarterback in the NFL with a -1.18 EPA per dropback.



Advantage: Rams

Running Back

Between Blake Corum and Kyren Williams, the Rams have one of the best running back duos in the NFL. Corum and Williams combined for over 150 yards last week. Additionally, Corum has shown off some more of his creativity and explosiveness this year. The Broncos will be without Jonah Coleman, and RJ Harvey and J.K. Dobbins were both on the injury report this week.



Advantage: Rams

Tight End

While the Rams were deep at tight end coming into the year, they were still very unproven. However, last week, Terrance Ferguson had a breakout performance with a career-high six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown. Evan Engram is a solid tight end, but the Rams get the edge due to their depth.



Advantage: Slight Edge Rams

Wide Receiver

The caveat here is that if Puka Nacua were healthy, the Rams would very clearly have the edge. However, that changes slightly with Nacua likely to miss the game. The duo of Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle is very clearly better than Davante Adams and Xavier Smith, Jordan Whittington, or Konata Mumpfield.



Advantage: Broncos

Offensive Line

These are two of the best offensive lines in the NFL. It doesn’t get much better than Garrett Bolles at left tackle and Quinn Meinerz is one of the NFL’s best guards. However, the interior duo of Kevin Dotson and Steve Avila is also very good. Alaric Jackson is also fine at left tackle. The Broncos may have the slight edge overall, but it’s close.



Advantage: Slight Edge Broncos

Defensive Line

It doesn’t get much closer than these two groups. While the Broncos may have the advantage on the edge with Nik Bonitto and Jonah Ellis, the Rams may have the slight edge on the interior with Aaron Donald, Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, and Poona Ford. This is one of the rare cases where it’s fair to consider this a push.



Advantage: Even

Linebacker

The Rams simply are not going to have an advantage over many teams at linebacker, and the Broncos are no exception.



Advantage: Broncos

Secondary

This is actually very close. Patrick Surtain has the edge over Trent McDuffie, but both are No. 1 cornerbacks. Jaylen Watson hasn’t played well to start the season, but he should be better than Riley Moss. Without Kam Kinchens for the Rams, the Broncos may have the slight edge here.



Advantage: Slight Edge Broncos

Special Teams

It didn’t take long for the Rams to end up where they were at points last season as the worst special teams unit in the NFL. The Broncos have the clear edge here and it’s not close.



Advantage: Broncos

Coaching Staff

Payton and McVay are two of the best coaches in the NFL and could each be considered inside the top five. Vance Joseph may have the advantage on defense over Chris Shula while both Nate Scheelhaase and Davis Webb are in their first seasons as offensive coordinators. It’s fair to call this even.



Advantage: Even

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