Rams Injury Report: Myles Garrett, Trent McDuffie Questionable vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams will be managing several injuries on Sunday as they take on the Arizona Cardinals for the second time this season in Week 10. While wide receiver Puka Nacua went on injured reserve this week, left guard Steve Avila has been ruled out as well. Additionally, after making his return in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders, Myles Garrett has officially been listed as questionable but is expected to play, according to head coach Sean McVay.

“We're not 100,” said Garrett on Friday. “We're trying to make our way there and the bye week is coming at a perfect time for all of us. I think being able to get some extra practice myself, being on the field and being able to train and work on some things, getting in my rhythm, even without some games, I think will help us all in the long run.”

In addition to Garrett, tight end Davis Allen, long snapper Joe Cardona, cornerback Trent McDuffie, and safety Kam Curl were all listed as questionable. After being a non-participant in practice on Thursday, Allen was limited in Friday’s practice. With Colby Parkinson not having an injury designation, the Rams should be in a good spot at tight end if Allen is able to go.

More importantly, the Rams will be looking to get McDuffie back in action. He was a non-participant in practice on Thursday but was upgraded to limited on Friday. After returning against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8, McDuffie missed last week’s game against the Commanders and has been nursing a back injury.

“A lot of it is going to be contingent upon how that limited work goes today. He was rolling, doing a lot of good stuff yesterday,” McVay said. “He's chomping at the bit to play, but a lot of that answer will be predicated on how he handles the physical workload today. I think if you asked him, he would say that he's hopeful to be able to play and so are we, but that could change based on how the workout goes.”

Without Nacua on Sunday, the Rams will be relying heavily on their wide receiver depth. The Rams signed Xavier Smith back to the roster this week and also added Brennan Presley to the active roster. With Avila out as well, Beaux Limmer will likely take his spot at left guard. While the Rams are hoping to get McDuffie back, if he is out, the Rams will rely on Emmanuel Forbes and Josh Wallace for a second straight week.

On the Cardinals’ side of things, defensive lineman Zach Carter, center Hjalte Froholdt, and interior offensive lineman Jon Gaines have all been ruled out. Additionally, tight end Hunter Long, cornerback Max Melton, offensive lineman Jayden Williams, safety Andrew Wingard, defensive lineman Roy Lopez, and defensive lineman Darius Robinson are all questionable.

Despite the injuries, the Rams have managed to win three consecutive games and put themselves back in the playoff hunt. Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals will be another opportunity to build on that momentum before heading into the bye week. With a difficult stretch of games coming up, the Rams can’t afford another division loss, especially against a Cardinals team that already beat them earlier this season.

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