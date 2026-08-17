How Long Can Stetson Bennett Hold Off Ty Simpson for Rams’ QB2 Job?

Following Saturday’s preseason game between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs, the cat is officially out of the bag when it comes to Ty Simpson. When the Rams released their initial depth chart last week, Simpson was listed as the third-string quarterback behind Stetson Bennett. However, following the preseason game, it’s fair to wonder how much longer that will be the case.

While Bennett played in Saturday’s preseason game, it wasn’t necessarily an impressive performance for the fourth-year player. Bennett only played the first two possessions, but on the opening drive, he threw behind CJ Daniels on a slant that fell incomplete. While the Rams scored on his second drive, Bennett’s final throw was nearly intercepted in the end zone as he lofted a pass short to Max Klare.

Ty Simpson Outshines Stetson Bennett in Rams Preseason Opener

Bennett didn’t necessarily play poorly by any means. Had he played the entirety of the first half, it’s possible he would have found more rhythm. With that said, there was a clear gap between the two Rams quarterbacks and it didn’t reflect their standing on the depth chart.

Simpson finished 21-for-25 for 190 yards and two touchdowns. While not a lot was asked of Simpson, when he did push the ball down the field, the arm talent and accuracy was evident. Had it not been for essentially two throwaways in the first half, Simpson started 15-for-15.

As the game progressed, you really saw Ty Simpson start to get comfortable. With be interested if Rams let him off the reigns a little bit next week.



Tight coverage on CJ Daniels and Simpson throws an accurate ball. pic.twitter.com/ZPOUISGzac — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) August 16, 2026

Throughout the offseason, the Rams media hyped up a battle for the backup quarterback spot. Despite an alleged position battle, that never seemed to actually be the case. During training camp, Bennett took all of the backup quarterback reps. On days in which Matthew Stafford didn’t practice, Bennett led the first-team offense. When Stafford did practice, Bennett operated as the backup quarterback.

Stetson Bennett Has Held the Edge Throughout Training Camp

Bennett was consistently praised by coaches and team media during training camp, talking about his growth and overall understanding of the offense. With three years in the system, it’s likely true that Bennett understands the ins and outs of the system more than Simpson. However, how much longer does that experience remain the deciding factor between Simpson and Bennett?

There eventually becomes a point where the better player and the talent outweighs the experience. Again, Bennett didn’t play poorly against the Chiefs, but there was a clear gap in talent between him and Simpson. That’s ok. Bennett was never drafted to be the starter. The Rams would likely feel ok about Bennett as the backup.

Saturday was certainly a small sample size. The coaching staff has seen Simpson and Bennett up close during practice and in the meeting room for the last two and a half months. The preseason game against the Chiefs was hardly a fraction of what the coaching staff sees on a daily basis. If Simpson continues to play well, it becomes increasingly difficult to justify keeping him behind Bennett.

Rams May Have a Real QB2 Competition After All

At the same time, it’s worth asking how long Bennett can hold off Simpson. It’s fair to wonder how much longer the Rams can keep Simpson behind Bennett before the decision becomes questionable. The 13th overall pick was undoubtedly the better player on Saturday.

He looks comfortable operating the offense and only got better as the game progressed. Simpson finished 8-for-10 for 99 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter with the coaching staff loosened the reins. One of his best throws was hitting tight end Max Klare between the cornerback and safety along the sideline.

Thought this was Ty Simpson's best throw of the day.



The Rams rookie layers the ball over the top of the NCB and S. Places it right on the outside shoulder of Redman. pic.twitter.com/QqmctuhmIx — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) August 16, 2026

The Rams have remained very consistent with Simpson since they drafted him. He’s been treated like any other rookie and the Rams typically bring their rookies along slowly. Simpson is on his own development path as the Rams are preparing him for the future, not just 2026.

That may continue to be the case, and we’ll need to see how Simpson builds on his performance. However, given that the Rams were close to not playing Bennett at all in the preseason, the competition at QB2 seems to be much closer than the coaching staff has been letting on.

It may not be time just yet to put Simpson ahead of Bennett, and that would be understandable given how the Rams tend to handle rookies. However, after the game against the Chiefs, Bennett’s grip on the QB2 job doesn’t seem as firm as it once was. Simpson showed why the Rams drafted him 13th overall. If he continues at that level over the next two weeks, it will only be a matter of time before the Rams have no choice but to put him above Bennett on the depth chart.

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