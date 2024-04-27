Raven Country

Ravens 2024 UDFA Tracker

The Baltimore Ravens are done with the 2024 NFL Draft, but they will look to sign some undrafted free agents.

Apr 13, 2023; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens executive vice president & general manager / Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports
Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta had a long weekend, drafting nine of the top prospects in the country to the team. However, the job's not finished.

Now that the league has completed its 257-pick draft, all 32 teams can now negotiate with those who didn't hear their name called during the weekend.

The Ravens will look to add to a rookie crop that already has Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins, Washington offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten, Penn State pass rusher Adisa Isaac, North Carolina receiver Devontez Walker, Iowa State cornerback T.J. Tampa, Marshall running back Rasheen Ali, Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary, Michigan State center Nick Samac and Purdue defensive back Sanoussi Kane.

The team will likely have an addition at each position, which is customary for every franchise after the draft. However, only a handful of these players will receive an invitation to training camp this summer. Some of these players will only receive a rookie minicamp invite in hopes of impressing the coaches to earn a spot on the 90-man roster for training camp.

Throughout the weekend, we will update this article with all of the signings as they break across the internet.

