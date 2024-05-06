Raven Country

Ravens Rookies Hoping to Make Others Better

The Baltimore Ravens rookie class is sharpening its iron during minicamp.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 18, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Devontez Walker / Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens are wrapped up with their rookie minicamp and are just two weeks away from OTA's, but for the first-year pros, improvements began as soon as possible.

There is some history with a few of the rookies. Fourth-round pick Devontez Walker and first-round selection Nate Wiggins played in college against each other this past season at North Carolina and Clemson. Wiggins gave up his lone 20+ yard completion to Walker during the game, but it was just the first of many opportunities they will have to go against one another now that they are Ravens teammates.

Walker believes he can learn a lot from his fellow rookies.

"It's going to help me a lot, especially going against Nate [Wiggins last] season and these first two days," Walker said. "He carries himself like a veteran corner. He plays like it and trusts his technique and speed and things like that. I think that's going to be really good for me, and then when the veterans get here – like Marlon [Humphrey] and them – [I'm] going to have side conversations with them and things like that. That's going to help me a lot."

It appears that Walker is ready to learn from everybody on the roster, and that's exactly what rookies need to be doing at this time of year. If Walker can learn from as many people as possible, it will increase his chances of rising up the depth chart.

Jeremy Brener

