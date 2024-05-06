Ravens Coach Gives Update on Injured Rookie RB
The Baltimore Ravens held rookie minicamp over the weekend, but one of their draft picks wasn't on the field.
Rasheen Ali, a fifth-round running back out of Marshall, has been dealing with a bicep injury, and coach John Harbaugh gave reporters some insight into his progress.
"Yes, they said that he's going to be able to do more and more as we go here in the offseason," Harbaugh said. "I think they just want to protect the bicep, so it doesn't get grabbed and re-injured. As soon as they're comfortable that that won't happen – he's doing all the non-air stuff, then when they're comfortable with that, I think he'll be out there at practice. There's a chance he could see some OTAs. He'll certainly be more than ready for training camp."
Ali will compete for reps in the backfield behind Derrick Henry. He'll have to go through second-year breakout player Keaton Mitchell, who is coming off a torn ACL, and veteran Justice Hill, who ran for 387 yards and three touchdowns last season.
It will be a competitive training camp in the backfield, but if Ali can get back to form, he could be as dangerous as anyone to be the primary backup behind Henry.
