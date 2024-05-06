Raven Country

Ravens Coach Gives Update on Injured Rookie RB

The Baltimore Ravens are nursing their fifth-round rookie back to health.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 27, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd running back Rasheen Ali (22)
Nov 27, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd running back Rasheen Ali (22) / Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens held rookie minicamp over the weekend, but one of their draft picks wasn't on the field.

Rasheen Ali, a fifth-round running back out of Marshall, has been dealing with a bicep injury, and coach John Harbaugh gave reporters some insight into his progress.

"Yes, they said that he's going to be able to do more and more as we go here in the offseason," Harbaugh said. "I think they just want to protect the bicep, so it doesn't get grabbed and re-injured. As soon as they're comfortable that that won't happen – he's doing all the non-air stuff, then when they're comfortable with that, I think he'll be out there at practice. There's a chance he could see some OTAs. He'll certainly be more than ready for training camp."

Ali will compete for reps in the backfield behind Derrick Henry. He'll have to go through second-year breakout player Keaton Mitchell, who is coming off a torn ACL, and veteran Justice Hill, who ran for 387 yards and three touchdowns last season.

It will be a competitive training camp in the backfield, but if Ali can get back to form, he could be as dangerous as anyone to be the primary backup behind Henry.

Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.