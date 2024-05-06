Details Revealed on Ravens Deal With Top Rookie
The Baltimore Ravens have wasted little time in trying to get their rookies under contract.
Among the first-year pros to sign their deal is first-round pick Nate Wiggins, who was selected No. 30 overall out of Clemson.
NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported on the details of Wiggins' contract.
Wiggins also has a fifth-year option for being a first-round pick, which means the team will have the chance to opt in for the 2028 season for an increased salary. Linebacker Odafe Oweh had his fifth-year option accepted, keeping him under contract with the Ravens until the end of the 2025 campaign.
Wiggins is seen in high regard for the Ravens, who were surprised to see him still on the board when they were on the clock and didn't hesitate to take him. There's potential for him to be the team's top cornerback by the time his contract is up as Marlon Humphrey enters into his early 30's.
Wiggins is one of five rookies under contract so far from the current class, joining second-round offensive tackle Roger Roseengarten, fourth-round cornerback T.J. Tampa, and seventh-round rookies Nick Samac and Sanoussi Kane. Now, Wiggins can be comfortable and prepare for his first season with the Ravens.
