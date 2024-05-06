Raven Country

Details Revealed on Ravens Deal With Top Rookie

The Baltimore Ravens have their deal with their first-round pick.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) smiles after
Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) smiles after / Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens have wasted little time in trying to get their rookies under contract.

Among the first-year pros to sign their deal is first-round pick Nate Wiggins, who was selected No. 30 overall out of Clemson.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported on the details of Wiggins' contract.

Wiggins also has a fifth-year option for being a first-round pick, which means the team will have the chance to opt in for the 2028 season for an increased salary. Linebacker Odafe Oweh had his fifth-year option accepted, keeping him under contract with the Ravens until the end of the 2025 campaign.

Wiggins is seen in high regard for the Ravens, who were surprised to see him still on the board when they were on the clock and didn't hesitate to take him. There's potential for him to be the team's top cornerback by the time his contract is up as Marlon Humphrey enters into his early 30's.

Wiggins is one of five rookies under contract so far from the current class, joining second-round offensive tackle Roger Roseengarten, fourth-round cornerback T.J. Tampa, and seventh-round rookies Nick Samac and Sanoussi Kane. Now, Wiggins can be comfortable and prepare for his first season with the Ravens.

Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published |Modified
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.