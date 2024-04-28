Former WR Says Ravens Rookie Will Take Starting Job
The Baltimore Ravens are adding to their receiver room with fourth-round pick Devontez Walker, and while he may only be a rookie, there's a chance he has true staying power in the league.
Steve Smith Sr., who played under John Harbaugh with the Ravens from 2014-16, believes Walker will develop well under his former coach and possibly be a key contributor to the offense someday.
"You'll see dramatic change once he gets in the building," Smith Sr. said on his show "Cut to It" on Underdog Fantasy. "Then once he gets an offseason, I would say his second year, he [can] come out and take somebody's job because of his speed and his athleticism. And then you add the polishness of a good coach, all of a sudden, a developmental guy will take your job."
A huge part of a rookie's success is where they end up, and not many teams have a better track record than Baltimore. Not every rookie pans out, but the Ravens always find a way to extract a lot of potential out of their younger players. If the Ravens can hit on a receiver for the second year in a row like the team did with Zay Flowers last year, they could spark a 1-2 punch that rivals some of the best in the league.
Walker likely won't have immediate dividends, but he will keep the competition flowing this offseason and sharpen the iron that is currently in the receiver room.
